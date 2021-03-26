San Diego rapper Martell ‘OG YD’ Dean fatally shot while driving

According to reports, a suspect in the shooting has not yet been identified

San Diego rapper Martell “OG YD” Dean was fatally shot while driving on the freeway on Saturday, per a report from The San Diego Tribune.

Youtube: OG YD – CAME FROM NOTHIN (DIR. 88THAGANG)

The 37-year old rapper was driving in a car with two other passengers on south Interstate 805, when he and one of the others in the vehicle were shot at approximately 2:20 AM, near Imperial Avenue, according to the report.

A graphic video from OnSceneTV “shows officers and then paramedics performing CPR on Dean next to a white Dodge Charger stopped along the freeway shoulder.” The video also shows a woman screaming and crying at the scene, and bullet holes on the side of the car and in the windows.

After being rushed to the hospital, Dean passed away from his injuries. The other victim from the car is “expected to survive.”

On Wednesday, California Highway Patrol officer Mary Bailey said that the suspect had not yet been identified by the investigators. While the investigation is still ongoing, anyone with tips or information is asked to contact CHP investigators at (858) 650-3600.

Fans are already flooding OG YD’s Youtube page with comments and kind words, paying their respects to the late rapper.

One user wrote in the comments, “Jealous Hating People’s Killing Our Up Coming Rapper All Over This U.S.A . Rest In Peace .. OG YD.” This fan could be referring to rapper Mo3′s tragic death in November 2020, which also took place on a highway.

As TheGrio previously reported, rapper Mo3 was killed on Nov. 11 2020 on Dallas’ Northbound Interstate 35. The police reported at the time that the gunman, “exited his stopped dark sedan armed with a firearm and approached Mo3, who exited his stationary car and began running southbound on the highway”. The suspect fired and Mo3 was similarly rushed to the hospital, where he ultimately died from his injuries, leaving behind three children.

Having just released his first song in 2019, OG YD‘s blossoming rap career was just getting started. One of his most popular songs, “Came From Nothin”, was released in March 2020.

