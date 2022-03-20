🌱 San Diego Restaurant Week + Oceanside Adventures Sees Sea Life

Welcome to your Sunday Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Daily. Here's what's going on to get your day started on an informed note.

First, today's weather:

Breezy in the afternoon. High: 68 Low: 45.

Here are the top stories in Oceanside-Camp Pendleton today:

"This is not a permanent state" Gov. Gavin Newsom told Californians on March 19, 2020, the day he issued the first stay-at-home order of the coronavirus pandemic. Two years later, Californians are in a different state of mind, but it's hard to define what "normal" will look like as the state enters year three.Last year, the Golden State was beginning to emerge from what felt like suspended animation with the advent of vaccines. (San Diego Patch) A recent whale-watching cruise with Oceanside Adventures was fortunate to encounter a bounty of sea life off of our nearby shores. The first encounter was with this playful Swordfish that put on one of the best displays that the Oceanside Adventures crew ever recorded. (Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch) More than $180 million in funding will go to projects across California to help build housing for the state's unhoused population, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday. The funding will go toward 13 projects across the state that, when completed, will create 605 housing units for anyone "experiencing, or at risk of experiencing homelessness," Newsom said. (Across California Patch) Calling all foodies, brunch advocates, nightcap enthusiasts, and dinner date goers! San Diego is hosting another restaurant week so you can taste all the eclectic cuisines the city has to offer. If there are some restaurants on your lineup that you’ve been itching to try, or if you want to branch out and try some new food genres, this is the time to do it! Unbeatable deals, discounts, preset menus, and specials from San Diego’s most loved restaurants for one week and one week only. (LaJolla.com) Nicole Sinkule, 23, slept while her boyfriend plotted to kill her. Eric Marum hit her with a claw hammer more than a dozen times in her Oceanside apartment. Marum pled guilty and received a sentence of 16 years to life in prison. In November, two members of the California Board of Parole granted him a recommendation for parole. Now Nicole’s parents are asking Governor Gavin Newsom to deny the recommendation. Newsom has three options. Meanwhile, the Sinkule family started a Change.org petition, hoping to get the parole recommendation reversed. (Crime Stories With Nancy Grace)

Today in Oceanside-Camp Pendleton:

Spring Weekend & Tractor Rides at Mellano Farm Stand (10:30 AM)

Second Chances by Rev. Dr. Faith Conklin (10:00 AM)

From my notebook:

Visit Oceanside: "Who's ready for Spring Break?! ☀️🌴 It's time for some fun in the O'side sun. Click the link in our bio👆🔗 for the perfect Spring Break vacation itinerary that will make this much needed vacation one to REMEMBER! -----------..." (Instagram)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Arrowood and Park: "UPDATE 3/18/22 ON PROJECT OCEAN KAMP: 1) COSTCO AND 2) PLANNING COMMISSION REVIEW - Per my telcon with Sergio Madera, Oceanside City Planner, managing Project Ocean Kamp:1. Currently, Costco has no interest in a facility in Oceanside, ..." (Nextdoor)

L L, Neighbor: "Everything must go even the house. Tools, treasures/junk, collectibles, antiques, stuff... 9am-3pm. No early birds 200 N El Camino Real #45 (Espana)" (Patch)

Parasailing Over The Pier: Oceanside Photo Of The Day



Events:

Job listings:

