San Diego stabbing suspect captured in Cave Junction

Jun. 2—A man accused of a double stabbing in San Diego that killed an 87-year-old woman and wounded the victim's daughter was captured in Southern Oregon after more than a month on the lam.

Anthony Dwayne Siddle, 59, was captured in Cave Junction Wednesday on a California warrant charging him with the April 22 homicide of 87-year-old Peggy Brandenburgh and the stabbing of Brandenburgh's 60-year-old daughter in a home in the Mira Mesa neighborhood of San Diego, according to the Josephine County Sheriff's Office and the San Diego Police Department.

Police said they believe the suspect entered Brandenburgh's home in northeastern San Diego shortly before 3 p.m. April 22 and "immediately stabbed both victims," according to an April 28 release from the police department that named Siddle as the suspect.

"The evidence shows the suspect was familiar with the residence and this was not a random attack, although the motivation is still being determined," San Diego police said.

Siddle reportedly fled the scene in a dark gray Ford Ecosport SUV with Montana plates, which police initially believed was headed for Mexico.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the Josephine County Sheriff's Office later got information that Siddle was in the Cave Junction area, according to a news advisory issued by the Josephine County Sheriff's Office Wednesday.

A sheriff's deputy spotted a vehicle linked to Siddle in the 1000 block of Rockydale Road, and a team of local and federal law enforcement, including members of the Marshals Service and U.S. National Park Police, took Siddle into custody without incident at 10:27 a.m. Tuesday.

Siddle was being held Thursday in the Josephine County Jail without bail.

