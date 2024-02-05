San Diego water rescue teams prepare for potential flooding

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — “If you don’t need to travel don’t do so tomorrow.”

Exactly two weeks after a devastating storm impacted hundreds in San Diego, another potentially life-threatening storm is on the way.

As the storm rolls through, emergency officials and leaders are ready to respond with eight swift water rescue teams deployed around the City of San Diego.

“This storm has the potential to drop a significant and unusual amount of rainfall on San Diego,” San Diego City Mayor Todd Gloria said.

San Diego reissues evacuation warning for flood-prone areas

In anticipation of the severe weather, the City of San Diego Sunday evening reissued the evacuation warning for southeast San Diego communities.

“Our public safety members are prepared. We have upstaffed in anticipation of this rain event in the next couple of days. We will have extra firefighters, extra lifeguards and extra dispatchers,” SDFD Chief Colin Stowell said.

Water rescue crews prepare for winter storm

As city crews are preparing, Cal Fire is also upstaffing its crews.

“We’re preparing for all of it. We’ve got our water rescue teams that are able to go into standing and moving water to rescue victims. We’re ready for landslides with our sandbag teams,” Cal Fire Public Information Officer Mike Cornette said. “We do have our two water rescue teams stationed, one up in the North County, one in the South County, they can respond anywhere within San Diego County and regionally as needed.”

Shelltown residents prepare for another powerful storm while recovering from floods

Cornette said Cal Fire crews have been preparing and reassessing areas they have more frequent rescues in. On Sunday, Cal Fire crews went to Harmony Grove to re-familiarize themselves with the current terrain.

“We were out checking out some of the areas that typically have some water rescues that we’ve seen in the past. They go out there to see what it looks like for this current storm, because things may have changed since the last time we went out there,” Cornette said.

San Diegans are urged to be on high alert as the storm rolls through.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.