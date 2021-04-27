A San Diego woman died after a man jumped off a building and landed on top of her

The Telegraph

In Augsburg, I had an epiphany. The Bavarian city is perhaps best known for being the centre of Messerschmitt manufacture in the war. Nevertheless, it was here that I uncovered the earliest known depiction of one of the world’s greatest painters: an unknown portrait of Hans Holbein the Younger, painted in 1502 when he was just five years old. Besides being an unexpected career high for me, it’s a find that sheds new light on his astonishing story. Holbein (c1497–1543) was the German painter who became an English citizen and who defined the Tudor court with his depictions of a monumental Henry VIII. In his time he was considered as great as Leonardo or Michelangelo, though today their reputation outstrips his in the popular imagination – unjustly so. It is why I embarked on a new biography of Holbein and sought to rediscover the Europe he inhabited in the first half of the 16th century. Back then, Augsburg was a cultural epicentre rivalling Venice, Milan or Florence. It was also a vibrant commercial nexus that was home to a slew of merchant bankers, all of whose wealth matched, even surpassed, Italy’s Medici. Like their Italian counterparts, these powerful Germans were formidable art patrons. No wonder Augsburg became home to so many painters – Hans Burgkmair the Elder and Jörg Breu the Elder, as well as Holbein’s father, Holbein the Elder. Holbein the Younger was born in the city in 1497. Today, Augsburg’s wide central Maximilianstrasse is much the same as it was in Holbein’s day, lined with palatial mansions built by its banking dynasties. Holbein the Elder’s workshop – the Holbeinhaus – still stands in a part of the city where winding medieval streets are characterised by craft shops and studios. One of his main patrons was Augsburg’s Dominican Convent, St Katherine’s. It was run by well-connected, erudite nuns, many of whom were daughters of the city’s banking elite. Today, what was formerly the convent’s church houses the State Gallery, so that many of Holbein Senior’s paintings still hang within the walls for which they were originally intended, and it was here that the forgotten portrait of little Hans was hiding in plain sight. The go-to painting in the Gallery is Holbein the Elder’s 1504 painting featuring the Basilica of St Paolo “fuori le Mura” (outside the walls) with scenes from the life of St Paul. It features on the cover of the gallery’s guide, and no biography or TV documentary on Holbein would be complete without citing it, because Holbein senior famously smuggled his own family portrait into it, as witnesses to St Paul’s baptism. Seven-year-old Hans junior is shown being tenderly embraced by his elder brother Ambrosius, while Holbein senior points at his youngest boy with pride. On my first day in Augsburg I made a beeline for the Basilica painting. But as I stared at young Hans, singled out so lovingly by his father, I realised that I had just seen another, very similar looking child in the same gallery. Retracing my steps, I scanned the paintings until my eye alighted on a memorial to the Walther family, painted by Holbein the Elder two years before the Basilica painting. Its left hand panel features a miracle from the Gospel of John, in which a small boy presents Jesus with two fish and five loaves that the Messiah then shares with 5000 followers. I felt sure that this boy was in fact another portrait of Hans junior, this time aged just five. The clues are all there. For one, Holbein the Elder signals how special this little figure is. He is placed centrally in the composition, and just above his head, the hands of Jesus and St Peter meet, and form the shape of a heart. Furthermore, while the other characters from the parable are in biblical robes, the little boy wears contemporary dress: a red tunic, with a toolbox, rosary and cloth attached to his belt. The only other people in contemporary dress are the Walther family at the base of the panel. Not only is the boy’s outfit almost identical to that worn by the seven-year-old version of Hans in the Basilica painting, but his features are the same: his blonde hair is cut short, revealing a wide forehead, wide spaced eyes, a pudgy nose and chubby cheeks. Had no-one else noticed this image of young Holbein, hanging in the same gallery as the other well-known family portrait? Not daring to believe my own eyes, I contacted leading Holbein expert Dr Bodo Brinkmann, curator of Old Masters at Basel’s Kunstmuseum, which holds the largest collection of Holbein works. To my relief, Dr Brinkmann endorsed my detective work and when further Holbein experts were consulted in Augsburg, Munich and Vienna, all confirmed the novelty of the find.