A San Diego woman died after a man jumped off a building and landed on top of her

Taylor Ardrey
·2 min read
A San Diego woman died after a man who jumped off the ninth floor of a building fell on top of her as she was passing by.

According to local police, Taylor Kahle, 29, was walking on the sidewalk past with a friend when the unidentified man jumped from the parking garage on Sunday night, NBC San Diego and CBS 8 reported.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office said the man landed on Kahle, and she died at the scene.

"The unidentified male was transported to UCSD Medical Center, where his death was later pronounced," the medical examiner's office said.

NBC San Diego reported that Kahle's friend was not injured.

"It's hard to believe that something so senseless could take an innocent person," Kahle's colleague, Dean Williams, told NBC San Diego.

Kahle was prepared to celebrate her 30th birthday with friends, KSWB-TV reported. Her boss, Laurel McFarlane, told the outlet that Khale lived with and had a close relationship with her father.

"We pray for her family, and we pray for the family of the gentlemen who jumped, along with the gentleman she was with," Williams told NBC San Diego. "It's just a triple tragedy."

The San Diego Police Department did not immediately respond to Insider's request for further comment.

