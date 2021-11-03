San Diego zipline course employee dies after fall from platform while trying to help customer

A zipline course employee at a La Jolla Indian Campground died two days after he fell while attempting to help a customer.

Joaquin Romero, 34, was working at the receiving platform of the La Jolla Zip Zoom Zipline on Saturday. While working, he "sustained a fall after he tried to assist a person ziplining," according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office.

Following the fall, Romero was diagnosed with multiple blunt force injuries and pronounced dead on Monday.

The zipline attraction boasts that it is the longest course in Southern California that reaches speeds up to 55 mph, according to the website.

La Jolla Zip Zoom Zipline Tours did not respond to a USA TODAY request for comment Wednesday.

