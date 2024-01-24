San Eli residents frustrated after sewage spill; water district says it continues cleanup

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Residents in a San Elizario neighborhood are still dealing with a spilled sewage.

As we reported, about 15 families around the 13000 block of Grulla Drive have been dealing with backed-up sewage since the weekend after a pump broke.

KTSM revisited the scene on Tuesday, Jan. 23 to check on how residents are coping.

Raul Chavez, a resident, expressed concern about contamination and said there needs to be more action taken like pouring dirt, to address the issue.

The Lower Valley Water District said it has replaced the pump and they say they have worked to pump out the sewage and continue to work on the problem.

Residents say that hasn’t been enough, that the heavy rains on Tuesday morning have worsened the situation.

Residents say they are dissatisfied with how the water district has communicated during the incident.

They reported difficulties in reaching out for assistance and emphasized the need for improved communication.

Christopher Nieto, the operations manager at the Lower Valley Water District, said efforts are being made to address the problem. They are working to pump out affected properties. The district has faced challenges initially in finding repair parts, and they plan follow-up visits to ensure that foul-smelling odors have been eliminated.

The district also aims to implement improvements, such as larger pumps and a better collection system.

