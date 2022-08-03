San Felipe Pueblo man accused of kidnap, rape

Aug. 3—A San Felipe Pueblo man was arrested Saturday after he was accused of holding a woman hostage in her apartment, binding her with tape and raping her multiple times.

Leon Trancosa is charged with kidnapping; false imprisonment; aggravated assault and battery against a household member; two counts of criminal sexual penetration; interference with communications; and criminal damage to the property of a household member, according to a criminal complaint filed this week in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Santa Fe police arrived at a Murphy gas station on Cerrillos Road around 12:40 p.m. Saturday in response to a 911 call from a woman who alleged she had just escaped 31-year-old Trancosa, the complaint said.

He had come to her apartment early Saturday, just after her mother had a medical emergency there and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, the woman told police. She said he was able to get in because the door was left open. He became angry when she told him to leave, she said, and then pushed her inside a bedroom and raped her.

Over several hours, the woman alleged, Trancosa bound her wrists with black tape, gagged her with a bandana, burned her arms with a torch lighter and raped her repeatedly.

At one point, she was able to dial 911, she said, but Trancosa grabbed the phone and threw it against the wall. Law enforcement arrived, but Trancosa held a knife to the woman's neck and threatened to kill her if she alerted the officers, according to the complaint.

Eventually, the woman said, she was able to convince him to take her to the hospital to visit her mother. Trancosa walked her down Cerrillos Road and cut off the tape on her wrists so she could eat at a restaurant, she told police. When she saw her chance to run, she took it and called 911 again, she added.

Police noted in the complaint the woman had numerous bruises, abrasions and cuts consistent with her account of the incident.

Officers found Trancosa nearby, arrested him and took him to the Santa Fe County jail, the complaint said. However, jail records do not indicate he was booked there. Jail officials did not respond to requests for comment.

A state District Court hearing will be scheduled to determine whether Trancosa should be detained until his trial, a court document said.