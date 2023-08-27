A San Francisco bakery is refusing to serve police officers because its policy does not allow guns inside the store

A bakery in San Francisco turned a police officer away because he was armed.

Reem's bakery said it is maintaining a strict policy not to serve anyone carrying a gun.

The San Francisco police union was not happy.

Some cops in San Francisco will have to look elsewhere for their leavened goods after Reem's California, a local bakery chain, said it is enforcing a policy not to serve anyone armed.

The San Francisco Police Officer's Association responded on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that Reem's — a local bakery chain — had recently denied service to an officer who was in uniform.

""NO COPS ALLOWED. That's the confirmed policy of the bakery chain Reem's," the union said in its post on August 24.

The post included a screenshot of an email from Reem's sent to the association that said the company has a policy "to not serve anyone that is armed in a uniform."

It's unclear if Reem's policy applies to all people who are armed or only those who are armed and wearing a uniform.

Reem's did not immediately return Insider's request for comment on Sunday, but the bakery chain did post a statement to Instagram Friday that said that it strives to "foster an environment of safety for our staff and customers."

"In a time of increased gun violence — particularly impacting people of color, youth, and queer people — we believe that a strict policy of prohibiting guns in our restaurant keeps us safer."

The restaurant thanked the community for their support in the past and said that it is temporarily closed, but "can't wait to reopen our doors very soon and provide the sanctuary space you all deserve."

