San Francisco Bay Area December 11, 2023

Surfaceink, a company that got its start as Apple's key hardware engineering partner after the return of Steve Jobs as CEO, is being acquired by PwC, the professional services firm that provides accounting, management consultancy, IT and more to its enterprise customers. Surfaceink will also be bringing on work it has in progress with existing customers while also working with PwC on winning new business. PwC is not exactly known for being a player in the hardware space.