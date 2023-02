Storyful

Snow fell in southern California on Thursday, February 23, amid a major winter storm that the National Weather Service said was “the strongest we’ve seen in several years”.Video by Alan Taylor shows snow falling in a residential area in Crestline, in San Bernardino County.The National Weather Service forecast heavy snowfall in the area until early Friday, which would impact travel. The service predicted additional snow accumulations of two to four inches for areas below 4,000 feet. Credit: Alan Taylor via Storyful