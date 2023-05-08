In San Francisco, the cars are driverless, the humans are baffled and future is uncertain

A Waymo self-driving car parked on a street in San Francisco on April 29, 2023. After several minutes in a parking space, the car backed up, pulled out into the street and drove off. There was no one in the car during the entire process.

SAN FRANCISCO – The night Diana Alves de Lima and her husband got into a stand-off with a self-driving car still amuses her.

"It was 10:30 at night and we were coming back from dinner," she said. As they drove up a hill, one of the city's more than 400 driverless cars came downhill toward them.

Like many narrow San Francisco streets, there was only room for one car at a time to drive between the parked cars on either side. Usually, the drivers make eye contact and then someone backs up or into a nearby driveway to let the other pass.

The Cruise autonomous vehicle just kept coming. Her husband got annoyed and inched their car forward. The Cruise stopped, then backed up two inches, then stopped again.

“It didn’t know what to do. It backed up a bit and then started flashing its lights. It was completely confused,” she said. The couple finally backed down the street, unable to get the Cruise to move.

Etiquette on tight roadways isn't the only thing self-driving cars are complicating in San Francisco. Blocked garbage trucks, angry firefighters, frustrated police and backed up streets — that's the scene in San Francisco as as many as 400 high-tech self-driving cars roam the streets in a bid to revolutionize the driving experience.

The end result could be safer, less congested streets and even potentially lower carbon emissions. Or an endless tangle of bewildered autonomous vehicles spreading mayhem, clogging roads and encouraging more miles driven.

Hence all the testing that's going on right now. The wrinkles of the future we'll be living ten years from now are being worked out today on the streets of San Francisco, Phoenix, Austin and Los Angeles. So far at least 50 companies are working on self-driving cars — and more are coming.

With expansion plans in the works for both the companies operating in San Francisco, city officials are asking to slam on the brakes to what some worry will be a bumpy road. Others find the cars amusing and perhaps a little safer than the human drivers they encounter.

In the city by the Bay, two companies are operating fleets of driverless cars. Cruise, owned by General Motors, runs the majority of its 240 Chevy Bolt electric cars here, said spokesperson Elizabeth Conway. Waymo, owned by Google, has "a couple hundred" electric Jaguars in the city, said spokeswoman Sandy Karp. Both have pilot programs that offer driverless rides to the public.

In March Cruise applied to test its self-driving cars across the state at speeds of up to 55 miles per hour. On May 5, Waymo doubled its service area in Phoenix and increased where it's giving rides in San Francisco.

While free taxi trips in these cars are available to a small number of riders right now, the cars mostly just wander around town on their own, doing an endless series of test drives – to the amusement, annoyance and sometimes anger of local residents.

'Confused' cars, annoyed residents

Living with the influx isn't always easy. In April, a Waymo self-driving car blocked school pickup traffic at Casey Federico’s daughter’s school. A school bus was stuck in the narrow street behind it, forcing kids and families to jump through traffic.

“My best guess is the car sensed that they were very close to cars on either side, so it just stopped and didn’t know where to go,” she said.

Laura Chummers was out on her street when she experienced “a comic moment which showed some blind spots of self-driving cars.”

A driver pulling into a driveway noticed another car patiently waiting for her to make her move, and she tried to wave them by

She kept waving and waving more emphatically to give that car permission to go ahead.

“Well guess what, that self-driving car had no idea what that waving hand meant and just sat there patiently,” Chummers said.

The radar, video cameras, LiDAR and GPS used by autonomous vehicles are smart, but they still can't make heads or tails of the everyday interactions human drivers use to convey information to those around them, whether it's a friendly wave or a flip of the bird.

“Hand signals, nods and other communication between drivers lose their effect when there's nobody behind the wheel,” said Chummers.

Sometimes annoying, sometimes dangerous

City first responders have found that what’s annoying at school pickup can be dangerous when there’s an emergency.

In February a drug lab exploded in a house in a western neighborhood, killing one woman and severely burning another. Police quickly blocked off the street while firefighters struggled to put out the blaze.

That’s when a Waymo driverless vehicle tootled up the street, slowed but then continued inching closer until it threatened to run over a water hose the firefighters were using.

“It doesn’t know what to do!” a police officer says on his body camera footage. Officers finally lit flares, which seemed to convince the car to stop moving forward.

In January, San Francisco firefighters had to smash in the front window of a Cruise driverless car to get it to stop running over hoses at a three-alarm fire.

On March 21, after wind storms knocked down trees and overhead trolley wires, two Cruise driverless cars drove straight through caution tape the fire department had put up. Only when the car hit one of the low-hanging wires and got caught on its roof did it stop, according to reports published by Mission Local, a San Francisco news site.

Driverless cars may be coming to a town near you.

In 2012 Nevada was the first state to authorize self-driving cars, on a test route in Las Vegas. Florida and California quickly followed suit. Early tests included safety drivers in the front, hands always ready to grab the wheel.

It was a whole new world when the first cars with no one in them started tooling around town in 2021. Since things began to ramp up in 2022, San Francisco public officials are trying to stomp on the brakes.

In California, driverless car permits are regulated at the state level by the Department of Motor Vehicles. San Francisco officials, wary of a proposed expansion of Cruise cars operating in the city, have asked for “restraint” in such plans to “offer the best path toward public confidence”.

San Francisco’s experience may soon be national. There are more than 50 companies that have received permits to test driverless cars in the United States and 26 that have actually reported mileage, said Mollie D’Agostino, policy lead on emerging technology at the University of California, Davis Institute of Transportation Studies.

This isn't the same as Tesla's autopilot

There are five levels of driving automation, as defined by the Society of Automotive Engineers. They start at 1, where the car warns you if you’re drifting out of your lane or tells you if there’s something in your blind spot.

Driverless cars are not, D’Agostino, emphasizes, the same as what is erroneously called autopilot or self-driving mode in cars like Teslas. Those are all Level 3 or below and mean the driver is still driving the car, even when driver support features are engaged.

Only at Level 4 does true self-driving begin, with no driver necessary in the driver’s seat and no steering wheel or pedals required. At Level 4 the vehicle can only operate under limited conditions. Level 5 is when the car can drive “everywhere in all conditions.”

Fully autonomous vehicles, either at Level 4 or 5, are currently being tested in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin and Phoenix, with more expansions planned.

The cars are easy to pick out. They’ve usually white and studded with cameras and spinning sensors on the roof, front, back and sides. They also make a faint, pleasant humming noise which is only audible if you get up close to one. Waymos can play a chime-like tone to tell you they've arrived.

In California, AVs are regulated by the Department of Motor Vehicles. It offers three types of permits: testing with a safety driver, testing without a driver and actual deployment for public or commercial use.

So far 53 manufacturers have permits for AVs with test drivers in California, seven with driverless testing permits and three approved for commercial service, the DMV told USA TODAY in a statement.

What would a driverless car future look like?

In the best-of-all-possible-worlds scenario, three things come together: electrification makes transportation carbon-free, automation makes driving safer and cheaper and shared mobility reduces traffic and makes urban spaces more efficient and less about cars.

This was the future imagined in a study published in 2017 called Three Revolutions in Urban Transportation. In it, University of California, Davis transportation researchers described how these three pillars could come together to create a greener and more sustainable transportation system.

Six years later, that dream is still in first gear.

Electrification is well along the way, 7.2% of new cars sold in the first quarter of 2023 were electric. Automation is coming. Unfortunately, getting Americans to use buses, vans, carpools and trains isn't easy, however smart and responsive they are. Nationwide, public transit has declined markedly post-COVID.

The problem is that even with the shift to electric, unless some type of public transit is baked into the model, autonomous vehicles still mean a world dominated by private cars – pushing off the goal of fewer miles per person and less energy used.

The alternative is major travel corridors served by efficient bus and rail systems that people get to with self-driving local cars, or smaller van-sized transit options for point-to-point service that can be summoned to nearby stops. All of this could be done by human drivers as well, but automation would (eventually) make it cheaper.

The flip side is that driverless ride-hailing services might become so inexpensive people wouldn’t bother with transit and actually increase their miles driven.

Public incentives will almost certainly be necessary to get to real cost and carbon savings over time, said D’Agostino.

While that might seem impossible, she notes that after decades of the dominance of privately owned cars in the United States, we’re in the middle of a transportation revolution few would have imagined a generation ago.

Americans have embraced ride-sharing, with many young people saying they have no need or desire to drive or own their own cars. In cities and towns bike and scooter share programs are eagerly used. Electric vehicles have gone from odd outliers to a staple of Superbowl advertising.

“I remain optimistic,” said D’Agostino. “I think the three revolutions' future is not written yet. I think there’s a chance for AVs to complement a multi-modal future.”

How safe are self-driving cars?

A main selling point of self-driving cars is that eventually they’ll be safer than human-driven cars because they won’t make human mistakes — plus they’ll make traffic calmer and less risky by coordinating their movements.

So far, however, there are few enough of them that it's hard to make comparisons. In February the federal Office of Highway Policy Information estimated Americans traveled 270.5 billion miles. Over the 12 months of December 2021 to November 2022, autonomous vehicles in California drove just 622,257 miles without a driver.

In general, they have a relatively safe driving record, though there have been multiple minor accidents.

So far there has been only one death reported from a fully autonomous self-driving car, in 2018. It was in Tempe, Arizona when an Uber AV with a safety driver on board ran into a woman late at night. The accident occurred on a four-lane road, not in a crosswalk. Elaine Herzberg died of her injuries at a local hospital.

Prosecutors ruled that Uber was not criminally responsible for the crash, but the safety driver was charged with negligent homicide. The trial is scheduled for June.

“Uber automated vehicles no longer exists,” as of 2020 when the company shuttered the division, said D’Agostino. “Being able to demonstrate safety is make-or-break for the industry.”

Some San Franciscans note that while self-driving cars get bad press for stopping when they shouldn’t, they also stop when human drivers might not.

At a busy intersection near his home, Michael Michon says he’s been nearly run over multiple times by speeding drivers who don’t see him in the crosswalk.

“But the one time a driverless Waymo car was coming down, it saw me far away and carefully approached the intersection,” he said. “I believe these cars are going to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety dramatically.”

What's it like to ride in a driverless car?

My ride in a driverless car reminded me of driving with teens – they've got the basics down but still lack confidence.

The car parked around the block from my house because that's where it could find a parking place. It took me too long to get there, so after I got in, it decided I'd been a no-show. A very nice man came on over the car's audio system and asked me to step out of the car so it could start over. The car went around the block and we were able to begin when it came back.

The ride itself was remarkably smooth. Maybe after being in a lot of Ubers and Lyfts, it just wasn't that odd to have so much of the interaction happen on a phone screen.

The car calmly drove to a friend's house, then the supermarket and then back home. When confronted with buses and garbage trucks on narrow streets it pulled over a bit. In a few instances where it wasn't clear who should go first, there were slight standoffs, but it was always resolved fairly quickly.

That's one of the points of all the testing, said Waymo's Karp. The cars are learning how to deal with such situations and get better over time. "You have to teach the autonomous drivers to be assertive but not aggressive," she said.

Watching the steering wheel calmly turn itself was fascinating but not terrifying, perhaps because in city traffic the car never got over 25 miles per hour.

It was, though, a little like being in a fishbowl, with pedestrians pointing, other drivers staring and at least one child calling out, "Look! A self-driver!"

How does the public see them?

Public reactions to AVs range from amusement to fascination to frustration. In San Francisco, most people ignore them entirely while others stop and take pictures.

Though what’s curious in the light of day can seem menacing at night.

Mike Stein lives on a block that is part of the self-driving car’s evening training area. One day he was coming home from an evening walk and needed to cross a street to get to his door. A self-driving car loomed out of the fog, wanting to turn left directly in his path.

As a pedestrian, Stein went to make eye contact with the driver so they’d know he was there. Instead, it simply sat humming in the road waiting for him to cross.

“I just had to trust that it wasn’t going to suddenly decide the street was clear,” he said. “It was eerily like running into an apex predator that hunts at night, and it just happened to not be hungry at that moment.”

Elizabeth Weise covers climate change and the energy transition for USA TODAY. You can reach her at eweise@usatoday.com

