San Francisco Chinatown ‘plastic’ bat attack victim drops lawsuit against DA Chesa Boudin

An Asian American attack victim has reportedly dropped his federal lawsuit against the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office for allegedly mishandling his battery case, saying the matter is now being reconciled through mediation.



Anh Lê, 69, launched the suit in January, claiming that Chesa Boudin’s office failed to involve him in plea discussions that led to a lenient sentence for Jimmy Tanner Sr., the man who allegedly attacked him in November 2019.



The alleged incident



Lê, who was out for a walk in Chinatown, claimed that Tanner threatened to kill him with a glass bottle, while his 11-year-old son repeatedly struck him with a baseball bat. Tanner’s lawyer disputed the allegations in a statement to NextShark, saying his “severely disabled” client was traveling on a wheelchair and that his son swung a “plastic” baseball bat at Lê “out of fear.”



Lê’s legal team denied those claims, saying, “Mr. Tanner followed him on foot when he chased Mr. Lê with a glass bottle and was on foot when he attacked others the same day.” They also said Lê did not know whether the bat used by Tanner’s son to allegedly attack him was plastic, but that it was “3 feet long, solid and painful.”



ABC7 reporter Dion Lim obtained surveillance images of Tanner and his son, along with the bat in question. Although NextShark could not independently verify the material of the bat, the image of Tanner showed him standing on both feet inside what appeared to be a retail store.



The case against Boudin



The suit against Boudin’s office alleged that the district attorney failed to inform Lê of developments in the original case. Lê claimed that, without his knowledge, the office allowed Tanner to plead guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge in exchange for no jail time and only a year of probation.



The 69-year-old also alleged that he was not given a chance to submit and read a victim impact statement in court. Additionally, he claimed that the office refused to correct a Criminal Protective Order (CPO) that omitted his last name — identifying him only as “Anh L” — and misstated his age.



Lê, who believes the attack was motivated by racism, also objected to the office’s decision not to charge Tanner with a hate crime.



Dropping the suit



On Tuesday, the San Francisco Chronicle reported that Lê had dropped the suit.



In an email to the outlet, his lawyers wrote that “he has decided to collaborate and engage with the San Francisco District Attorney’s office in mediation to find a solution that creates a safe haven for all Asian Americans in San Francisco.”



The office welcomed Lê’s decision.



“I welcome the opportunity to work in good faith with anyone who shares my commitment to expanding and improving victim services, particularly for vulnerable elderly or limited English speaking members of our community,” Boudin told the Chronicle.



Featured Image via Alliance for Asian American Justice (left) and Chesa Boudin (right)

