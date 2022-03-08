San Francisco cop acquitted for use of force in 2019 baton beating of Black man

A San Francisco police officer who beat a Black man so badly with his baton that he broke multiple bones was found not guilty Monday on three counts of assault.

Officer Terrance Stangel responded to a 911 call about an assault at Fisherman’s Wharf on Oct. 6, 2019, and found Dacari Spiers and his girlfriend, who matched the description but showed no sign of an altercation. Body cam footage shows a second officer, Cuahtemoc Martinez, order Spiers to face the wall, then grab him as his girlfriend shouted that he hadn’t done anything wrong.

While Martinez held Spiers, Stangel hit him with a metal baton at least seven times, including five while he was on the ground in the fetal position.

Spiers suffered a broken leg and wrist and was temporarily in a wheelchair.

Spiers was never charged after the incident. Last month, the city of San Francisco agreed to pay him $700,000 to settle a civil lawsuit.

Stangel was arrested in December 2020 and charged with battery with serious bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, and assault under color of authority.

Defense attorneys argued that Stangel was trying to protect his partner from a “violent” and “assaultive” man, while prosecutors claimed the officer disregarded his training to de-escalate situations.

After four days of deliberations, the jury acquitted Stangel on the first three charges and remained hung on the fourth.

“We respect the jury process, although we remain disappointed that police accountability remains so elusive and difficult to achieve,” District Attorney Chelsea Boudin said in a statement Monday.

“I am committed to continuing to hold those who commit harm accountable — regardless of the uniform they may wear or the badge they may carry. No one should be above the law, and my office will continue to fight to ensure that all communities are safe.”