San Francisco counties to order 3-week 'shelter in place' -San Francisco Chronicle

March 16 (Reuters) - Six San Francisco Bay Area counties were expected to order a 3-week "shelter in place" starting Tuesday, the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Monday.

The order, seen by the Chronicle, would close all but essential businesses and direct some 6.7 million people living in San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda counties to not leave their homes as much as possible. It would make exceptions, including allowing people to shop for essential items and access healthcare, the Chronicle reported.

"One proven way to slow the transmission is to limit interactions among people to the greatest extent practicable," the order states, according to the Chronicle. (Reporting by Gabriella Borter Editing by Chris Reese)