San Francisco DA charges man linked to Stanislaus County teen who died from an overdose

The first charge has been filed in the case of a Stanislaus County teenager who died from a drug overdose in San Francisco last year.

Javonn Allen, 30, is accused of unlawful sexual intercourse with Victorria Moran Hidalgo. She was 16 when her body was found in an alley in the South of Market district on Feb. 18, 2022.

Allen is not charged causing the girl’s death, nor with sexual assault. He is accused instead of violating a state law against adults having intercourse with minors who are not their spouses.

This happened shortly before Victorria’s death, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Sunday. An arrest warrant said DNA taken from her body was tied to Allen.

He pleaded not guilty to the felony charge Friday and remains in the San Francisco Jail as of Tuesday, according to its online log. He also is accused of two parole violations and is being held without bail.

Victorria died from combination of alcohol, fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, the city’s Office of the Medical Examiner concluded last year.

It happened on Minna Street near Eighth Street, in a part of downtown known for open-air drug use. Victorria’s death was cited by local residents concerned about fentanyl and similar drugs.

Little is known about how she ended up there. Her loved ones told the Chronicle last year that she had a difficult childhood and was in and out of foster care. In September 2021, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department got a report that she was missing in Kern County. She later turned up.

Allen’s arrest came about three months after San Francisco police said the investigation into Victorria’s death was closed.

The Chronicle reported that Allen was convicted of a sexual assault in Golden Gate Park of a woman he met on a city bus. In February, he was arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with a child by Livermore police. The alleged victim was a missing 13-year-old girl, the newspaper said. Allen has been in the San Francisco Jail since April 4.

San Francisco had 435 deaths in 2021 to the painkillers known as opioids, a state report said in February. That was the most of any county among the 7,175 cases statewide, the California Department of Public Health said. Stanislaus County had 108 deaths.