San Francisco DA drops charges against woman whose rape kit DNA linked her to a property crime

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Maanvi Singh
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chesa Boudin
    American lawyer and District Attorney of San Francisco
<span>Photograph: Gabrielle Lurie/AP</span>
Photograph: Gabrielle Lurie/AP

San Francisco’s district attorney has dropped charges against a woman whose DNA collected from a rape kit was used to link her to a property crime, citing a violation of her constitutional rights.

District attorney Chesa Boudin said his office learned that the city’s police were using DNA samples collected from sexual assault victims to identify possible suspects last week, and is calling for legislation to ban the practice.

“This practice treats victims like evidence, not human beings,” Boudin said on Monday. “This is legally and ethically wrong.” Officials said the practice violated the defendants’ fourth amendment protections against unreasonable searches and seizures by the government, and runs afoul of California’s Victims’ Bill of Rights.

The woman’s DNA, which was collected in a rape exam as part of a domestic violence and sexual abuse case several years ago, was used to link her to a felony property crime in the city. Police identified her in the crime based on evidence from the rape exam, Boudin said.

It was unclear whether any other sexual assault victims have been arrested for later crimes based on evidence submitted in a rape exam, Boudin said. His office believes that one of the police’s DNA databases could include DNA profiles from rape victims collected over several years, and that this database is regularly used to search for matches to DNA found at crime scenes, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The San Francisco police chief, Bill Scott, said he asked the assistant chief for operations and the investigations bureau “to thoroughly review the matter and report back to me and to our DA’s office partners” as to the extent of the practice.

Boudin also expressed concerns the practice would deter victims of sexual assault, which is widely underreported in the US, from coming forward.

“If survivors believe their DNA may end up being used against them in the future, they’ll have one more reason not to participate in the rape kit process,” said the California state senator Scott Wiener, who said he was working with Boudin’s office to pass legislation to prevent the practice if needed. It is unclear how many police departments use DNA databases of sexual assault victims to identify suspects.

Boudin, who facing a recall effort, was elected to his position in 2019 alongside a national wave of progressive prosecutors seeking to reform the criminal justice system.

• Information and support for anyone affected by rape or sexual abuse issues is available from the following organisations. In the US, Rainn offers support on 800-656-4673. In the UK, Rape Crisis offers support on 0808 802 9999. In Australia, support is available at 1800Respect (1800 737 732). Other international helplines can be found at ibiblio.org/rcip/internl.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Masks will be optional for New Hanover students starting Friday

    The New Hanover County Board of Education voted unanimously to lift its mask requirement for all students starting Feb. 18.

  • Los Angeles Rams Celebrate Super Bowl Victory With Parade and Rally

    The Los Angeles Rams celebrated their Super Bowl LVI victory with a parade and rally on Wednesday, February 16, surrounded by hometown fans.Footage released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows chief of police Michel Moore and the Rams’ mascot Rampage greeting children ahead of the parade. In the second clip, Rams players are seen boarding their championship bus.The parade was scheduled to begin at the Shrine Auditorium at 11 am and transition into a rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum by 12 pm.The Rams secured a 23-20 victory over the Bengals on February 13, marking the second time the team has won the Super Bowl. Credit: Los Angeles Police Department via Storyful

  • Karen Peterson and Dancers reflect on cycle of life in ‘Samsara’

    For choreographer Karen Peterson, decades of dance eventually led to twin hip replacement surgeries. “I rediscovered the joy of movement when I again had everything working and did not have pain anymore,” said the artistic director of Karen Peterson and Dancers (KPD), one of Miami’s foremost physically integrated dance companies. “This program is a narrative inspired by sharing very personal stories about our families,” Peterson said.

  • Viewpoint: In Indiana, 'no' doesn’t mean 'no'

    Let’s no longer leave the definition of consent up to interpretation. Let’s legally define it.

  • Paramount shares slump as investments to beef up streaming spook investors

    Shares of ViacomCBS Inc, rebranded as Paramount Global, plunged 21% on Wednesday to their lowest in over a year, after the media company's earnings miss and its move to ramp up investments in streaming raised questions over its ability to stay profitable. The company was a late entrant to the crowded video streaming industry, where Netflix and Disney+ have already carved out a big slice of the market by pouring billions of dollars into original content like "Money Heist" and blockbuster franchises like "Star Wars". The steady stream of investments required to grow the business, including Paramount+, Showtime and BET+, will "limit margin expansion more than previously expected," Morningstar analyst Neil Macker wrote in a note.

  • COVID-19 disruption, crime wave, 'defund police' mantra help fuel recent cop killings

    Instead of calls to 'defund the police,' our focus should be: What do we want the police to do, and how do we want them to do it?

  • Megan Thee Stallion Sits Front Row at Coach in All-Black Leather Corset Look During NYFW

    Coach tapped Megan Thee Stallion signed as a brand ambassador in 2019.

  • Alabama House committee approves permitless pistol carry bill

    The bill would end most legal penalties for carrying a concealed weapon in Alabama, and led to a contentious debate.

  • Jameson Williams may be drafted to an already Alabama-centered NFL offense

    Jamo would be joining an offense headlined by former Crimson Tide stars!

  • The most common excuses for not buying an electric vehicle are mostly unfounded

    As more Americans consider an electric car, many shoppers still have questions and concerns — some of which are actually outdated or unfounded. This year will see the release of more electric cars — and even pickup trucks — prompting 27% of likely shoppers to say they would consider buying an electric car in the next four years, according to a study by J.D. Power. While auto sales were down 21% year over year in the final quarter of 2021, mostly due to parts shortages, sales of electric vehicles rose 72%, according to Kelley Blue Book analysts.

  • Manchin would oppose second high court nominee right before 2024 election

    Centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Monday said he would not support confirming another nominee selected by President Biden for the Supreme Court immediately before the 2024 presidential election, clarifying remarks he'd made earlier about the midterm elections.Manchin said he would prefer to wait until the country knows who will occupy the White House in 2025.Manchin walked back the comment he made earlier afternoon indicating that he would...

  • Column: From liberal San Francisco, school board recall is a three-alarm warning for Democrats

    The ouster of San Francisco school board members over COVID-1`9 issues bodes poorly for Democrats come November.

  • Alaska Airlines debuts Flight Pass subscription for popular West Coast routes

    Alaska Airlines announced its first-ever subscription-based offering, Flight Pass, which offers travelers with varying budgets and lifestyles a chance to travel along many West Coast routes for a year. The program, launched Wednesday offering members up to 24 roundtrip flights a year to the most popular routes within California, including nonstop service from California airports to select Nevada and Arizona destinations for a fixed monthly rate. There are two annual plans for Flight Pass subscribers to choose from based on the best value or most flexibility; the key difference is in the length of the required advanced booking time.

  • 4-year-old girl missing since 2019 found alive, hidden under stairs in New York, police say

    A girl who went missing more than two years ago at the age of 4 was found alive by police on Monday, hidden underneath a staircase in a New York home.

  • Attorney for Fox River Mall shooter leaves case after the teen writes judge to say he was misled

    In a handwritten letter to Outagamie County Judge Mark McGinnis sent from the Outagamie County Jail, Dezman Ellis, 18, says his defense attorney, Scott Ceman, promised him he "was only going to (receive) 15 years."

  • Man arrested on cruise ship is latest to be accused of stealing Hertz car

    "I am one of their best customers. And here I am sitting in jail," Hertz customer Charles Doucette said.

  • Residents in ‘shock’ after convicted sex offender moves into San Diego neighborhood

    Residents in a Southern California neighborhood are concerned for their children’s safety after a convicted sex offender moved into their neighborhood without any notice to the community.

  • Hawaiian Man Arrested for Killing Wife’s Acupuncturist Lover, Police Say

    Honolulu Police DepartmentEric Thompson nearly got away with murder, according to the Honolulu Police, but the 34-year-old entrepreneur was undone by a dropped hat. Thompson was arrested this week in connection with the fatal shooting of his wife’s former acupuncturist and lover Jon Tokuhara. Police first thought the killing was a random act of violence after Tokuhara, 47, was found around 8 a.m. on Jan. 13 dead on the floor of his Oahu studio next to three spent bullet casings.During a month-lo

  • LAPD, sheriff's officials issue warning after recent assaults

    A pair of frightening assaults involving a homeless man now has Los Angeles police and L.A. County sheriff's investigators asking people to be on alert.

  • Utah woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of New Hampshire couple on North Padre Island

    Amanda Noverr's guilty plea comes three months after her co-defendant, Adam Williams, pleaded guilty to the crime.