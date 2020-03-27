Here's everything we know about how San Francisco has battled the coronavirus pandemic as its number of confirmed infections hits 279 and the city prepares for a surge in cases

JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

San Francisco now has 279 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease, known as COVID-19, as the respiratory illness continues to spread across the country and the world.

The World Health Organization officially declared the virus a pandemic as it has infected more than 94,000 in the US, surpassing China as the world's largest outbreak.

The state of California has 4,588 confirmed cases as its cities, including San Francisco, prepare for a surge in cases of the infectious disease.

Here's how San Francisco has addressed the coronavirus pandemic and is gearing up to continue fighting the virus.

San Francisco was one of the first US cities to declare a state of emergency on February 25.

Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch

San Francisco Mayor London Breed declared a state of emergency in the city, saying that "the global picture is changing rapidly, and we need to step up preparedness."

"We see the virus spreading in new parts of the world every day, and we are taking the necessary steps to protect San Franciscans from harm," she said.

The mayor's state of emergency allows the city to expedite and prioritize emergency planning by redirecting employees and resources in the case of an outbreak in San Francisco, Business Insider's Avery Hartmans and Katie Canales reported.

San Francisco is geographically one of the closest cities in the US to China, and the high amount of travel between the city and China was a factor in the decision.

Passengers look out from balconies aboard the Grand Princess as it cruises a holding pattern about 25 miles off the coast of San Francisco on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Associated Press/Noah Berger

About 150 passengers that were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship were brought from Japan to the Travis Air Force base in Fairfield, California, about 55 miles outside of the Bay Area on February 16. They were quarantined at the base for 14 days and released on March 2.

Another coronavirus-stricken cruise ship, the Grand Princess, docked in Oakland across the bay from San Francisco on Monday with 2,422 passengers on board, 942 of which are California residents. Twenty-one people on the ship have tested positive for the virus. Sick passengers were taken to local hospitals and the rest were under quarantine for 14 days at US military bases, with some at Travis Air Force Base.

Two-thirds of passengers who were quarantined there declined to be tested for the coronavirus so that they could go home sooner. Some of them have been released in the past few days, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

For San Franciscans, as well as others across the globe, "social distancing" became the norm in a bid to help contain the disease as much as possible.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

Source: Business Insider

The venture-capital firm Andreessen Horowitz began taking precautions as the disease started to spread, seemingly asking visitors to its San Francisco offices not to shake hands.

Marc Andreessen, left, and Ben Horowitz of the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. More

The technology researcher Tim Hwang posted on Twitter a photo taken outside the firm's offices showing a sign that said: "Due to the Corona Virus, No Handshakes Please. Thank You."

The firm did not respond to Business Insider's request for comment, but Marc Andreessen posted a PSA on Twitter about the risks of handshaking as the virus spreads.

Major tech conferences in San Francisco and elsewhere were canceled in an effort to avoid large gatherings amid the viral outbreak.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. More

Associated Press

Facebook was planning to host its Global Marketing Summit in San Francisco on March 9-12 but canceled the event because of the coronavirus.

Downtown San Francisco. More

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

"Out of an abundance of caution, we canceled our Global Marketing Summit due to evolving public health risks related to coronavirus," Anthony Harrison, a Facebook spokesman, said.

Many more have followed suit. Google Cloud Next, Okta's Oktane, and IBM's Think were all scheduled to take place at San Francisco's Moscone Center. They have since been canceled or turned into digital events, with live-streamed content planned.

Verizon, AT&T, and IBM pulled out of the RSA Conference, one of the biggest cybersecurity conferences. The companies were among 14 event sponsors to leave the event because of the coronavirus.

Source: Business Insider

The economic impact of the cancellations is likely to be big.

Downtown San Francisco. More

Robert Alexander/Getty Images

The Facebook event typically brings in about 5,000 guests, and San Francisco estimated that visitors to the city for conferences each spend about $567 per day.

A Recode report placed the economic loss of all canceled tech events worldwide at $1 billion, much of which is felt in San Francisco as many conferences are held in the city.

Remote work culture also started taking hold in San Francisco in February as companies began mandating that employees work from home amid the outbreak.

Downtown San Francisco. More

Katie Canales/Business Insider

The CDC issued new guidelines in late February advising businesses to rely more heavily on remote work options, a feat that Google, Twitter, Apple, and others are following.

It's an adjustment for many tech workers who have long relied upon in-office perks, like free lunches.

Tech companies have restricted travel for employees. Tech giants like Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Salesforce, and Google, which have a heavy presence in San Francisco, have restricted employee travel as the virus spreads around the world.

On March 5, the first two confirmed cases were found in San Francisco.

San Francisco's Market Street in March. More

Katie Canales/Business Insider

Neither patient had traveled to a location with a known coronavirus outbreak or come into contact with someone who had tested positive, meaning they likely contracted the virus through community transmission.

The city started implementing measures to prevent mass gatherings following the news of the first two confirmed cases.

San Francisco's "East Cut" neighborhood. More

Katie Canales/Business Insider

City leaders banned non-essential events held in city-owned facilities for two weeks starting on March 7.

A "non-essential group event" was defined as a gathering of 50 people for social, cultural, or entertainment events "where people are not separated by physical space of at least four feet," or about arm's length, according to NBC Bay Area.

The facilities implicated by the order include City Hall, the San Francisco Public Library, the Palace of Fine Arts Theatre, and Moscone Center, a venue in the city's SOMA district where many tech conferences are usually held. The city's St. Patrick's Day Parade was canceled as were symphony events and ballet performances.

Then on March 11, San Francisco banned all large private and public gatherings exceeding 100 people.

Chase Center. More

Katie Canales/Business Insider

"This is necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19, and builds on our previous public health recommendations," Mayor Breed wrote on Twitter.

The ban included events such as Golden State Warriors games.

Steps have also been taken to protect San Francisco's most vulnerable residents that comprise its homeless population.

homeless san francisco More

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The city announced on March 9 that it was spending $5 million to hire cleaning crews to regularly sanitize homeless shelters, supportive housing buildings, and SROs daily.

San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood. More

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

The money will also be used to keep shelters, including Navigation Centers, open 24/7.

Meal offerings will also be made more available at shelters and SROs to encourage occupants to stay indoors. The funding will allow the city to keep up with the daily cleaning and the around-the-clock shelter hours for a few months, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The city also will use RVs stationed throughout the city to house members of its homeless population who are infected with the coronavirus for self-quarantine.

According to KTVU, the office of Mayor London Breed announced the plan Tuesday. It will apply to people who've tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, who have been exposed to it but don't need hospitalization and who aren't able to self-isolate in shared spaces like homeless shelters, SROs, or on the street.

The RVs will be staged in the city's Presidio neighborhood and can be placed throughout the city "as needed." The city is also asking hotels if there are any vacant rooms for it to use as part of this plan, according to KTVU.

Those living on the streets are more at risk of contracting infectious diseases such as the coronavirus, in San Francisco and in other US cities.

A homeless man in San Francisco holds a sign asking for spare change. More

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A 2019 count placed the number of homeless individuals in the city at 8,011.

Many don't have the luxury of taking the recommended precautions to avoid contracting COVID-19, like handwashing and keeping a distance from sick people, as Business Insider's Holly Secon reported.

To further promote good hygiene practices for residents, city leaders placed 20 handwashing stations around the city in early March.

This one's set up at Polk and Willow Streets. More

Katie Canales/Business Insider

The best way to fight the spread of the coronavirus disease, as health officials have repeatedly said, is to wash your hands.

Per recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, take a generous amount of soap, and scrub thoroughly while reciting the "Happy Birthday" song or another 20-second tune.

The stations include soap dispensers and two basins with foot pumps that turn the water on.

One of the city's handwashing stations. More

Katie Canales/Business Insider

When Business Insider stopped by, a man was using the station to first wash a piece of clothing and then to wash his hands.

The accessibility to soap and water is a much-needed feat for those living on the streets in the city.

On March 13, Mayor London Breed announced a moratorium on residential evictions "related to financial impacts caused by COVID-19."

A man walks in the city's Mission District. More

Katie Canales/Business Insider

Financial impacts include "a substantial loss of household income due to business closure, loss of compensable hours of work or wages, layoffs, or extraordinary out-of-pocket medical expenses," according to the Mayor's office.

By Monday, March 16, there were 37 confirmed cases of the disease in San Francisco, up from two just 11 days before.

San Francisco on March 16. More

Katie Canales/Business Insider

That was the day that city leaders across the San Francisco Bay Area announced a shelter-in-place order would go into effect on Tuesday, March 17 throughout the region.

The directive was to expire on April 7, though Mayor London Breed has since told Business Insider's Troy Wolverton that the deadline could be extended.

The directive is not a full lockdown, so people are not prohibited from leaving their homes without government permission. Instead, they're directed to stay inside and avoid contact with others as much as possible for three weeks.

As the Chronicle noted, the affected population totals more than 6.7 million people. The order is mandatory, and failure to comply will be considered a misdemeanor crime, according to the city, though officials are relying on resident compliance instead of stringent law enforcement of the order.

Residents are allowed to leave their homes for essential needs.

A Trader Joe's in the city on March 16. More

Katie Canales/Business Insider

That includes obtaining medicine, food, and supplies for household members — including pets — seeing a doctor, and caring for a relative who lives in a separate household.

Everyone must work from home or stop working, except for those providing essential services, like healthcare workers, law-enforcement officials, and firefighters and emergency responders, according to the order.

Nonessential travel on foot or via scooters, bicycles, cars, and public transportation is also banned — though public transit will remain open for essential travel. Walking, running, taking a pet out to go to the bathroom, and hiking are still allowed, as long as people keep six feet between themselves and others.

All nonessential events of any size are prohibited. The city is telling residents that trips to the nail salon and dinner parties or house visits are also not allowed.

Bars, nightclubs, entertainment venues, gyms, and fitness studios are closed.

Kells Irish Restaurant & Bar. More

Katie Canales/Business Insider

San Francisco's restaurant and bar scenes are already being slammed by the shelter-at-home order, with layoffs ensuing and sales plummeting. Mayor London Breed has introduced a number of ways to keep small businesses from going under, like ushering in a moratorium on commercial evictions. But business owners in the city don't think that will be enough.

"I would say about 50 percent of bars and restaurants are facing existential destruction," San Francisco bar owner Ben Bleimans told Eater SF.

The state of California is temporarily relaxing rules for bars, restaurants, and liquor stores to sell alcohol for pickup or delivery in an attempt to boost sales. Businesses can sell pre-packaged alcohol as long as it has a lid or a cap.

Restaurants will be allowed to stay open, as long as they provide only takeout food.

A sign in a restaurant window on March 16. More

Katie Canales/Business Insider

City and county government services — like fire and police stations — grocery stores, hospitals, banks, pharmacies, hardware stores, daycare centers, and veterinary offices will stay open, with some restrictions. Laundry services will also stay open.

San Francisco's 113 public schools are closed.

An aerial view of the empty schoolyard at Ulloa Elementary School on March 18, 2020 in San Francisco, California. More

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The closures affect the estimated 57,000 students of the city's public school system. Ninety Bay Area Catholic schools had already closed on March 10 after one student tested positive for the virus.

Many San Franciscans who are also parents are now juggling adjusting to working from their homes and enforcing digital learning for their kids.

People who are homeless are exempt from the order but are encouraged to seek shelter until officials can find ways to house them.

A Silicon Valley homeless camp. More

Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

The city is considering using unoccupied schools and churches to temporarily house those who are homeless and have tested positive for the disease.

Hotels in the city are also being looked at as potential makeshift shelters. Trent Rhorer, head of the San Francisco Human Services Agency, told the Chronicle that he has secured 500 hotel rooms so far as a means to get people off the streets. Those who have tested positive for the virus and need to be quarantined would have first priority.

There are an estimated 8,500 hotel rooms in San Francisco that could potentially fulfill that purpose. The city's hotel industry has been slammed by the lack of business amid the shelter-in-place order and the coronavirus pandemic.

But new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention not to move people off the streets unless they would be able to social distance when in the makeshift shelters. That means that the potential makeshift shelters being created in hotels, schools, and other facilities in San Francisco are viable options to get people who have tested positive off the streets as long as there is enough space for social distancing in them.

On March 16, the same day that the regionwide shelter-in-place order was announced, a homeless man in Santa Clara County to the south of San Francisco was reported to have died from the disease, according to Vice.

There's a multi-million-dollar statewide effort underway led by Gov. Gavin Newsom to house those living on the street across the Bay Area and the state of California.

San Francisco's public transit has seen ridership plummet since the order went into effect.

BART is the largest regional transit operator. More

Justin Sullivan

There are more than 20 transit operators in the Bay Area, all of which have taken a hit as its usual riders have stopped coming into the office. Public transit has remained open during the shelter-in-place order for those providing essential services, like grocery workers.

Riders of the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) system began raising their concerns about cleanliness on public transit in February. Residents told local outlet KRON4 that they and their families were fearful of riding on the trains and contracting the virus from the crowds of people riding on them.

BART, the Bay Area's largest transit operator, has seen ridership drop and is losing an estimated $57 million a month in sales taxes, fares, advertising revenue, and parking fees.

The BART transportation system in San Francisco on March 20. More

Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The transit agency is mulling over an emergency plan that could involve reducing service or shutting trains down.

As The San Francisco Chronicle reported, that would only be a last resort for the transit system in the event that several operators fell ill or California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered transit agencies to cease operations.

"We are an essential service," agency spokesperson Jim Allison told the Chronicle. "We know that many people can't work from home and that they have no other choice than to use public transportation."

San Francisco's public transit system, Muni, has also seen plunging ridership — the agency has reported an estimated loss of $1 million a week.

A Muni bus in San Francisco. More

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

According to a Thursday blog posted by the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA), which oversees Muni, the agency is shuttering its train and light rail services and replacing them with buses.

The region's operators are expected to receive $1.3 billion from the federal stimulus bill — the bill reportedly includes a total of $25 million for public transportation, according to The San Francisco Chronicle.

The SFMTA has taken other precautions amid the outbreak, like replacing the city's beloved cable cars with buses to provide operators with a closed cab. The open-air vehicles didn't have any such partition protecting operators from riders. Operators can also use their discretion and skip bus stops if they deem their vehicles too full of passengers to leave room for social distancing.

San Francisco's iconic Golden Gate Bridge is also suffering as commuters that typically cross its span stay home.

The Golden Gate Bridge on March 18. More

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The governing body that oversees the bridge is losing $300,000 a day in toll revenue.

Drive-thru coronavirus test sites have been set up in San Francisco to increase testing capacity.

A drive-thru Coronavirus COVID-19 testing station at a Kaiser Permanente facility on March 12 in San Francisco. More

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The four existing sites are designed to keep patients with respiratory symptoms away from medical facilities where they could potentially pass the virus on to others. Patients with doctor's orders can drive up and provide samples swabbed from the throat or nose onsite, according to a San Francisco Chronicle report.

The mayor's office announced Friday that there will be three more drive-thru sites added next week to the city's Chinatown, Outer Sunset, and South Beach neighborhoods. They will be open to members of the public who have doctor's notes. Priority testing is also being given to healthcare workers, first responders, and vulnerable at-risk residents in the city.

San Francisco has also hired 82 nurses to help boost hospital staff in the city as more confirmed cases crop up.

San Francisco is gearing up for a surge in coronavirus cases in the upcoming days, as are other parts of the country.

San Francisco on March 16. More

Katie Canales/Business Insider

Colfax, the city's public health director, said the number of people infected with the virus will escalate in the next one to two weeks.

"I am sad to have to say the worst is yet to come," Colfax said in a press conference Monday. "Every community where the virus has taken hold has seen a surge in coronavirus patients who need to be hospitalized. We expect that to happen in San Francisco in a week or two or perhaps less."

The first death of the virus in San Francisco was reported on Tuesday. There are now three reported deaths, with 279 confirmed cases.

The mayor has requested more hospital beds and ventilators to accommodate the expected surge in patients, and the state of California has provided 1 million masks for healthcare workers and first responders in San Francisco.

"We are still in a situation that requires a significant ramp-up," the mayor said in Monday's press conference. "It requires the need for our state and our federal partners to step up more than they ever have before, and to move faster."

Read the original article on Business Insider