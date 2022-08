Reuters

Moscow accused the United States on Tuesday of "unreasonable and unnecessary escalation" in announcing an inspection on Russian territory under the New START nuclear arms reduction pact, knowing that it would not let Russia carry out reciprocal inspections. Russia had said on Monday that it would not allow its weapons to be inspected under the treaty for the time being because of travel restrictions imposed by Washington and its allies. In comments released by the foreign ministry, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said the U.S. announcement - delivered to Moscow while a Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) review conference was getting under way - had been the trigger for Russia to withdraw its cooperation.