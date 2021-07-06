San Francisco district attorney official locks Twitter account after claiming crime surge fears stem from racism

Kaelan Deese
·2 min read
In this article:
A senior official for the San Francisco district attorney's office compared the fear of rising crime reports throughout the city to racism in a tweet on Sunday, after which she locked the account amid backlash.

San Francisco has undergone a surge in criminal activity, according to the San Francisco Police Department, which cited reports of vehicle theft doubling from 923 incidents in May 2020 to 1,891 in the same month for 2021.

Kate Chatfield, a senior director in District Attorney Chesa Boudin's office, downplayed safety concerns by one Twitter user who claimed her "friends are scared for their children, and their husbands are scared for their wives" amid rising crime reports in San Francisco.

"'Husbands are scared for their wives' — your reminder that the ‘crime surge’ crowd shares the same ideology as The Birth of a Nation," Chatfield said in response to one resident, referring to a white supremacist film from 1915.

LOOTERS RANSACK SAN FRANCISCO NEIMAN MARCUS IN BROAD DAYLIGHT: VIDEO

After Twitter users criticized Chatfield for her statement that appeared to dismiss safety concerns, she locked her account so only her followers can view her tweets.

Looters ransacked a San Francisco Neiman Marcus during the day, security footage revealed on Monday, amid numerous other reports of theft on the rise.

An Asian American UPS delivery driver was attacked and robbed during the day while on his shift on June 3. The San Francisco Police Department has not released crime statistics for June.

Under Boudin's tenure, homicides and violent crime have remained at relatively standard levels and decreased in some neighborhoods across the city. Burglaries and car thefts increased under Boudin in 2020, a trend that continued into 2021, according to San Francisco Police Department data.

Boudin blamed the San Francisco Police Officers Association in May for poor clearance rates of crimes reported to law enforcement, saying San Francisco Police Department officers "are only making arrests in about 10% of all reported crimes."

"There is no way we are going to lock up our way out of a problem when police are only clearing 10% of reported crimes," Boudin said. "They want to get away with allowing their officers to send racist text messages, to use excessive force against the community, and to engage in systematic violations of civil rights of black and brown drivers on our streets."

The Washington Examiner contacted Chatfield and the Police Officers Association but did not immediately receive a response.

