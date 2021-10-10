San Francisco Fed's Daly: Too soon to say job market 'stalling'

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly poses in San Francisco
·3 min read

(Reuters) -The U.S. job market will continue to feel the effects of COVID-19, but it is too soon to say it is "stalling," San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly said on Sunday.

"It's going to have these ups and downs, especially with the Delta variant," Daly said on the CBS weekend news program "Face the Nation" when asked about a second straight month of disappointing job growth in September.

"So I think it's too soon to say it's stalling, but certainly we're seeing the pain of COVID and the pain of the Delta variant impact the labor market," she said.

Daly's comments came after the Labor Department on Friday reported that just 194,000 new jobs were created last month, fewer than half the number expected by economists in a Reuters poll. While the unemployment rate dropped to an 18-month low of 4.8%, it was partly a factor of people leaving the U.S. workforce.

Coupled with an equally disappointing employment report card for August, the recent data has raised concerns that the U.S. economy will take longer than expected to recoup the remaining 5 million jobs lost to the coronovirus pandemic, and that factors like high inflation, souring consumer sentiment and the persistence of COVID-19 will sap growth.

Daly said she had always thought the Delta variant of the coronavirus would create headwinds for the economy, but she does not expect it to trigger a recession.

"I always expected Delta to take a toll, just not put us into another recession, and we're seeing that toll," she said. "We're seeing this disrupt families, disrupt schooling, disrupt people's ability to get to work and feel safe about it."

"Delta has taken a toll, but it hasn't yet derailed us," Daly said. "As goes COVID, so goes the economy."

Asked about inflation, Daly said the price pressures U.S. consumers are facing are "painful" but are directly related to COVID-19 and are not expected to persist. That echoes her previous and many other Fed officials' assessments that the current bout of high inflation is "transitory" even if it has extended further than most policymakers had initially expected.

"Everyone's feeling the rising prices for energy, food, basic services, and that's painful because we aren't used to seeing it," Daly said. "It's eye-popping in some categories."

"We have these really anxious-to-get-out-there-and-spend consumers hitting the wall of supply constraints, and of course the prices are going to rise," Daly said. "But I don't see this as a long-term phenomenon."

Daly and other Fed officials are engaged in discussion over when and how to start removing the extraordinary support they have provided for the economy during the pandemic. Even with Friday's soft payrolls report, Fed officials are still expected to press ahead with the first stage of that withdrawal as early as their next meeting in early November.

(Reporting by Dan Burns, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Chizu Nomiyama)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK working on support for energy-intensive industries, minister says

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain is working out how to support energy-intensive industries hit by soaring gas prices, business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Sunday, describing the situation as critical but declining to say what action is being considered. Producers of steel, glass, ceramics and paper and other sectors have said they may be forced to halt production unless the government does something about energy prices. "It's a critical situation clearly," Kwarteng told the BBC, when asked about possible factory closures.

  • BOE’s Saunders Says Markets Right to Price in Quicker Tightening

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtA Bank of England policy maker said markets are right to price in an earlier interest-rate hike than previously expected a

  • The Hottest Party in the Metals World Is Back, But Much Smaller

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNear-record copper prices are usually a sure sign that the parties will be extravagant and the champagne will flow all nig

  • Fed’s Daly Says Covid Pushing Prices Up but Impact Should Fade

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. labor market will see “ups and downs” as the pandemic lingers but it’s premature to judge that the recovery is in peril, said San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt Mountain

  • Transcript: Mary Daly on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly that aired Sunday, October 10, 2021, on "Face the Nation."

  • China’s Coal Hub Broadens Output Freeze Amid Heavy Rain, Floods

    (Bloomberg) -- China broadened a production halt at mines and chemical factories in its top coal-producing province, after a week of torrential rain that ravaged the area.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble

  • The Latest: Alabama Gov. Ivey extends help for hospitals

    Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has extended through the end of the October a COVID-19 state of emergency that relaxes some health care regulations to help hospitals with coronavirus patients. Ivey first ordered the “limited, narrowly-focused” state of emergency on Aug. 12 because of a surge from the delta variant of the coronavirus and Alabama’s low vaccination rate. The governor’s office said Friday’s proclamation relaxes regulation to allow expanded capacity in health care facilities and easier shipment of emergency equipment and supplies.

  • In a World Fighting Climate Change, Fossil Fuels Take Revenge

    (Bloomberg) -- With its chimneys towering 200 meters above the industrial heartland of England, West Burton A power station is a relic of the fossil fuel age. When fired up, its boilers burn thousands of tonnes of coal each day, spewing out the carbon dioxide that’s warming up the planet.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After

  • Iran Plans to Sell Oil in Exchange for Investment and Goods

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran plans to offer oil and gas condensate to “any investor” in exchange for either goods or capital investment in the Islamic Republic’s sanctions-hit energy sector, the country’s oil minister said. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billio

  • LA’s transition to green energy is driven by this inclusivity-focused cleantech incubator

    Los Angeles has set the nation's most ambitious targets for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. The Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator is driving the change in partnership with the city.

  • The next Social Security raise will be revealed this week. Will it be enough?

    It could be the biggest in decades — but inflation is high, too.

  • Mitch McConnell stiff-arms Trump as ex-president calls for his demotion

    Sen. Mitch McConnell has stiff-armed Donald Trump at every turn since the former president exited the White House, ignoring his policy demands and disregarding attempts to oust him as the minority leader.

  • Border left 'wide open' after red states pull National Guard and police

    MCALLEN, Texas — The swarm of National Guard soldiers and state police that governors sent to guard the Texas-Mexico border earlier this summer is gone, leaving the border effectively unmanned with just 6% of the reinforcements left behind.

  • Jim Acosta to Andrew Yang: What the Hell Were You Doing on ‘Tucker Carlson’?

    CNNAndrew Yang might be pitching himself as the guy to head up a new, more “inclusive” third party, but Jim Acosta had some questions about the entrepreneur-turned-politician’s methods during a CNN interview on Saturday afternoon. Specifically, he asked Yang to answer for his decision to appear on Tucker Carlson Today.“Tucker Carlson... I mean, let’s just say he’s a bad person,” Acosta told Yang. “And he represents so much of what is wrong in television news these days. You know this all too wel

  • Biden joked that getting Manchin and Sanders to sit in a room together to discuss the Democrats' spending bill would almost be like a 'homicide,' report says

    Sen. Bernie Sanders said that he's unlikely to meet face-to-face with Manchin because "this is not a movie," he told reporters on Capitol Hill.

  • Former Trump Aide Served Subpoena After Struggle To Find Him: Reports

    The House's Jan. 6 select committee reportedly had trouble finding Dan Scavino.

  • Next Year’s Social Security Checks Could Get Biggest COLA Bump in 13 Years

    Social Security recipients should get a major cost-of-living adjustment next year amid a steep rise in the prices of everything from gasoline and cars to bacon. See: Social Security Cost-of-Living...

  • Georgia election official takes the fight to Trump

    Trump’s election nemesis refuses to shut up and take the former president’s abuse.

  • Donald Trump signals at Iowa rally that he intends to run in 2024, teases that his campaign slogan will be 'Make America Great Again, Again'

    Former President Donald Trump told his supporters at a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, that his 2024 slogan will be "Make America Great Again, Again."

  • He Saw America’s Crackup Coming in 2011—He Says It’s Worse Now

    Brent Stirton/Getty“Another outside possibility is that, faced with a major crisis, the federation’s leaders will betray their oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution, the primary adhesive holding the union together,” Colin Woodard wrote in the epilogue to his prescient 2011 book, American Nations: A History of the Eleven Regional Cultures in North America.”In the midst of, say, a deadly pandemic outbreak or the destruction of several cities by terrorists, a fearful public might condone the suspens