San Francisco Giants Fan Fest comes to Sacramento

As Amazon initiates job cuts across its entire business, including its streaming division, the e-commerce giant is now laying off employees within its Buy with Prime segment. “We regularly review the structure of our teams and make adjustments based on the needs of the business and, following a recent review, we’ve made the difficult decision to eliminate a small number of roles on our Buy with Prime team,” an Amazon spokesperson wrote in an email to TechCrunch. The affected workers will receive at least 60 days of pay and benefits, the outlet wrote, as well as assistance from Amazon to help them find new positions within the company.