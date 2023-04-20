San Francisco Home Depot worker shot dead confronting shoplifter

A Home Depot employee in San Francisco was shot dead after confronting a shoplifter armed with a hand gun.

Authorities said the shooting took place on Tuesday at around 2.15pm inside a Home Depot in Pleasanton in the San Francisco Bay Area, reported ABC News.

Blake Mohs, an unarmed loss prevention employee, “attempted to stop a theft in progress when a struggle ensued”, said a statement by the Pleasanton Police Department.

The female suspect was allegedly trying to leave the store with what was believed to be an electrical item when she “resisted and shot him”.

Police said Mohs later succumbed to his injuries.

“Blake’s life was cut short by this senseless act of violence that started as a theft and turned into a robbery and ended in his murder,” Pleasanton Lt Erik Silacci was quoted as saying at press briefing on Wednesday.

The suspect was identified by police as 32-year-old Benicia Knapps who allegedly escaped in a car driven by David Guillory, 31.

Police said Ms Knapps’s two-year-old child was also in the car and was later taken to relatives.

Ms Knapps and Mr Guillory were detained in Oakland by Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputies, said authorities.

The handgun believed to be used in the incident was found at a nearby intersection, police said.

Home Depot issued condolences to the Mohs family after the “senseless tragedy”.

“We’re heartbroken over this senseless tragedy,” it said in a statement. “Blake was our associate and friend, and our hearts go out to his family and everyone who knew and loved him.”

Pleasanton mayor Karla Brown called the shooting “senseless” and said the tragedy was “infuriating”.

“To have a life cut short is heartbreaking and infuriating,” the mayor’s statement said.

“I’m joined by the City Council in offering our deepest condolences to Blake’s family, friends, loved ones, and to everyone impacted by this tragedy.”

Police said Ms Knapps, who is receiving care at a hospital, will be charged with murder, robbery, child endangerment and conspiracy, with further charges possibly being added later.

She is believed to have been struck by the getaway car while escaping the shooting.

Mr Guillory has been charged with obstruction, evading a police officer and child abuse.