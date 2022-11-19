San Francisco to host APEC summit in 2023 -U.S. VP Harris

APEC 2022 in Bangkok Thailand
·2 min read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - The U.S. city of San Francisco will host the leaders' meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum next year, Vice President Kamala Harris said, as the 2022 summit drew to a close in Bangkok on Saturday.

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who is this week's host, handed over the chair of APEC to the United States for 2023, signalling the forum's end for this year.

"I'm happy to hand over the chairmanship to U.S. We are ready to conduct a seamless cooperation with them," he said, handing to Harris a "chalom", a woven bamboo basket used to carry goods and gifts in Thailand.

"Our host year will demonstrate the enduring economic commitment of the United States to the Indo-Pacific," Harris said in a statement released by the White House.

Harris is from Oakland, across the bay from San Francisco, and previously served as a U.S. senator for California and as attorney general for the state.

Harris, who is heading the U.S. delegation at the summit talks in Bangkok, said: "We are working to strengthen our economic relationships throughout the region, including by increasing two-way trade flows and the free flow of capital, which supports millions of American jobs."

The meeting in the California city will take place in the week of Nov. 12 next year, the U.S. statement said.

In a separate statement, APEC leaders said the group welcomed an offer by Peru to host the bloc in 2024 and by South Korea to host it in 2025.

Set up to promote economic integration, APEC's 21 members account for 38% of the global population, and 62% of gross domestic product and 48% of trade.

(Reporting by Juarawee Kittisilpa and Poppy McPherson; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Tom Hogue)

Recommended Stories

  • US envoy Kerry positive for COVID as UN climate talks drag

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — John Kerry, the top U.S. envoy at this year's U.N. climate talks in Egypt, has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson said late Friday night, another potential setback for negotiations that were already going into overtime with no result in sight. Kerry's illness was sure to add to worries about the negotiations, which had been scheduled to end Friday. A former U.S. senator and secretary of state, Kerry has deep relationships with leaders around the world and carries a lot of weight in international talks.

  • North Korea fires suspected ICBM with range to hit all of U.S.

    North Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile Friday, the South Korean and Japanese governments said.

  • Chris Hemsworth Is Taking ‘Time Off’ After Learning Of Alzheimer’s Predisposition

    Chris Hemsworth is stepping back from working, for now. The 39-year-old actor told Vanity Fair he is planning to take some time off after he wraps up press for his new show “Limitless.” The reason—to focus on his health and be with his family. In his new Disney+ show, Chris explores different ways humans can live longer by taking physical challenges. He also learned some things about himself along the way. All these experiences inspired the Marvel star to take time off from acting. “It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off. And since we finished the show, I've been completing the things I was already contracted to do,” he said in part.

  • China's COVID-19 restrictions hit historic Beijing theater

    Performances have been suspended at one of Beijing’s oldest and most renowned theaters as part of a new wave of shop and restaurant closures in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the Chinese capital. The Jixiang Theater in the downtown Wangfujing shopping district was originally built in 1906 and recently moved to its present location on the 8th floor of a shopping mall that also houses shops and a fast food restaurant. It is famed for performances of Peking opera and other traditional art forms.

  • U.S. VP Harris met briefly with China's Xi at APEC

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday met briefly with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a White House official said. "The Vice President noted a key message that President Biden emphasized in his November 14 meeting with President Xi: we must maintain open lines of communication to responsibly manage the competition between our countries," the official said. Chinese state broadcaster CCTV confirmed the meeting later in the morning.

  • VP Harris has brief encounter with China's leader Xi

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke briefly with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Saturday in another step toward keeping lines of communication open between the two biggest economies. A White House official said Harris and Xi exchanged remarks Saturday while heading into a closed-door meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum’s summit in Bangkok. The official said Harris echoed President Joe Biden’s comment to Xi at an meeting between the two leaders earlier in the week that China and the U.S. must keep lines of communication open to “responsibly manage the competition between our countries.”

  • Toyota upgraded the Prius to have even better gas mileage, sleeker looks, and a lot more power

    Toyota's latest iteration of its fuel-efficient favorite touts an impressive 57 miles-per-gallon and sleek new looks.

  • White House press secretary explains decision to request immunity for crown prince in killing of Khashoggi

    Karine Jean-Pierre explained the State Department's decision to request immunity for Mohammed bin Salman over his alleged role in killing Jamal Khashoggi.

  • FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried cashed out $300 million during funding spree - WSJ

    FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried sold a stake in the company worth $300 million when the crypto exchange raised capital last year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing the firm's financial records and people familiar with the transaction. At the time, Bankman-Fried told investors it was a partial reimbursement of money he'd spent to buy out rival Binance’s stake in FTX a few months earlier, the report added. Bankman-Fried and FTX did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment on the matter.

  • House Democrats Rally Behind New Yorker Jeffries to Succeed Pelosi as Leader

    (Bloomberg) -- House Democrats quickly coalesced behind Brooklyn native Hakeem Jeffries as their next leader to succeed Speaker Nancy Pelosi after she announced on Thursday that she’s stepping down.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11 Years for Theranos FraudMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskQatar Bans Alcohol Sales at World Cup Stadiums in Abrupt U-TurnThis Is the Memo Twitter Sent Telling Staff Offices Were ClosedFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos

  • APEC host Thailand's budding marijuana industry faces backlash

    Near the grand conference halls in central Bangkok where Asian leaders will meet this week, a plethora of marijuana shops - the Thai capital's newest tourist draw - were bustling despite a controversy that threatens the growing sector. Since Thailand decriminalised cannabis this year shops selling homegrown and imported strains, pre-rolled joints and gummies sprang up rapidly. A cannabis regulation bill to govern cultivation, sale, and consumption has been delayed in parliament, causing confusion over just aspects will be legal.

  • Trevor Noah Hits Kevin McCarthy With Obscene Reality Check If He Becomes Speaker

    "The Daily Show" host imagined a nightmare scenario involving GOP types like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

  • Fox Host Gives Blunt Opinion About Donald Trump, Right To Daughter-In-Law's Face

    Lara Trump received an awkward reality check about her father-in-law from Fox Business' Stuart Varney.

  • Melania Trump Raises Eyebrows With What To Expect From A Donald Trump 2024 Win

    The former first lady's prediction didn't sit well with critics on Twitter.

  • Twitter loses payroll department, other financial employees as part of mass resignation under Elon Musk

    Entire departments crucial to the day-to-day operation of Twitter were part of a large scale employee resignation on Thursday.

  • Election denier Hakeem Jeffries could replace Pelosi as House Dem leader

    Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., the leading candidate to succeed Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has said former President Donald Trump was an "illegitimate" president.

  • The Rupture That Could Trigger Putin’s Deadliest Rampage Yet

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe Kremlin’s chief executioner in Crimea is not modest about having slaughtered some 70,000 of her neighbors.“We need pitiless, unceasing struggle against the snakes who are hiding in secret,” Rosalia Zemlyachka told the Sebastopol newspaper Vremya. “We must annihilate them, sweep them out with an iron broom, a sea of blood, everywhere.”Witnessing Zemlyachka’s carnage first-hand, Russian opposition leader Sergei Melgunov said the lamppo

  • George Conway Has Dire Prediction About Republican 'Looney-Bin Caucus'

    Republican House extremists will be upping the stakes as they compete for attention in a crowded field, the conservative attorney warned.

  • Cheney hits back as Pence says January 6 committee has ‘no right’ to testimony

    Panel vice-chair issues statement with chair Bennie Thompson after Trump vice-president gives interview to CBS

  • Ivanka Trump was unhappy about how her friends 'turned their backs' on her during her father's administration, report says

    Ivanka Trump hated "all the criticism and threats" that came with being in politics, The New York Post reported, citing an unnamed source.