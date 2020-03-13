San Francisco and Houston closing public schools, LDS Church suspends public gatherings worldwide

Life is about to change for public school students in San Francisco and Houston, as well as members of the Church of Jesus Chris of Latter-day Saints.

The San Francisco Unified School District announced Thursday that, due to coronavirus concerns, it will close schools to students for three weeks, starting Monday. During some of that time, staff will undergo training on how to "educate and support community health," the district said.

The Houston Independent School District, the largest public school system in Texas, made a similar statement on Thursday. Schools there will close on Friday, with classes resuming on March 31.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced on Thursday afternoon that effective immediately, "all public gatherings of church members are temporarily suspended worldwide until further notice." This includes "all public worship services," local church activities, and conferences. Mormon leaders are encouraging members "in their ministering efforts to care for one another."

