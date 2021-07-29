San Francisco introduces resolution to rename street in honor of Vicha Ratanapakdee

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bryan Ke
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors introduced a resolution on Tuesday to rename a street after Vicha Ratanapakdee, the elderly Asian man who was killed in an unprovoked attack in January.

The proposal: Supervisor Catherine Stefani proposed to rename Sonora Lane, located in the Anza Vista neighborhood, as Vicha Ratanapakdee Way, according to KTVU.

  • Stefani said Ratanapakdee’s case was “one of several senseless attacks against members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community here in San Francisco," adding that “our friends and neighbors should not have to fear the unthinkable when they walk our streets."

  • Southeast Asian Development Center, a non-profit organization, and Ratanapakdee’s family supported the resolution.

  • Monthanus Ratanapakdee, the 84-year-old man’s daughter, said this “will remind future generations that violence against our AAPI elders has no place in our society."


Other details: Ratanapakdee’s death sparked a movement, from changing profile pictures to paying tribute and holding an emergency rally against racism.

  • Meanwhile, his attacker, 19-year-old Antoine Watson, pleaded not guilty to the murder.

  • Ratanapakdee’s family expressed outrage in March after San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin compared what happened to a “temper tantrum.”


Featured Image via GoFundMe

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Asian Student Group at San Diego State University 'Zoombombed' by Racists

Over 200 Stage Workout Protest in Torrance Park After 'Ultra Karen's' Anti-Asian Racism

NY Chinatown Bakery Manager Gets $50K Google Grant With Help From Will Smith

64-Year-Old Asian Man Collecting Cans Receives Racist Abuse, Death Threats in Australia

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NIO, EV Stocks Bounce After Brutal Tuesday. It’s Not About Fundamentals.

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle makers were caught in the downdraft affecting all Chinese stocks.

  • Britain warns COVID-19 could infect half Myanmar in next two weeks

    Britain's U.N. ambassador warned on Thursday that half of Myanmar's 54 million people could be infected with COVID-19 in the next two weeks as Myanmar's envoy called for U.N. monitors to ensure an effective delivery of vaccines. Myanmar has been in chaos since the military ousted an elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, with protests and fighting between the army and newly formed militias. The United States, Britain and others have imposed sanctions on the military rulers over the coup and repression of pro-democracy protests in which hundreds have been killed.

  • Former Oregon lawmaker sentenced to probation for letting protesters into state Capitol

    A former Oregon state lawmaker was sentenced to probation and community service on Tuesday for allowing protesters into the closed Capitol building in December.

  • SUV that slammed into NJ pizzeria was stolen, police say

    Police say a stolen SUV driven by a 24-year-old woman smashed through the front of a Belleville pizzeria and adjacent cell phone store, leaving the driver injured.

  • Malaysia PM under pressure to quit after stern royal rebuke

    Malaysia's king on Thursday rebuked Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's government for misleading Parliament over the status of coronavirus emergency measures, sparking renewed calls for the embattled leader to resign. Muhyiddin obtained royal consent to declare the emergency in January, allowing him to halt Parliament and rule by ordinance without legislative approval. Critics have slammed the emergency as a ruse for Muhyiddin to cling to power at a time when his razor-thin majority in Parliament is in jeopardy.

  • U.S. swimmer Bobby Finke comes from behind to win Olympic gold in 800-meter free

    The American was in fifth place but roared ahead at the end to claim Olympic gold in the 800-meter freestyle.

  • Chen beats Chinese teammate for gold in women's table tennis

    For the ninth straight Olympics, a Chinese woman won the gold medal in table tennis. Chen Meng beat teammate Sun Yingsha 9-11, 11-6, 11-4, 5-11, 11-4, 11-9 in the women's singles final on Thursday, keeping China perfect in the event since its debut at the 1988 Seoul Games. Despite its predictability, the win marked a return to form after China surprisingly lost to Japan in the mixed doubles final.

  • Man tried entering Mecklenburg County Courthouse with gun, ammo, Sheriff’s Office says

    His wife had a court hearing for a traffic ticket, the suspect told deputies.

  • Report: Lonzo Ball for Malcolm Brogdon sign-and-trade a ‘hot rumor’

    Could Lonzo Ball be headed for the Indiana Pacers?

  • Why One Texas Family Is Moving to Escape the State's Anti-Trans Bills: 'A Terrible Way to Live'

    Camille Rey, her trans son Leon, 8, and their family are moving to Maryland to escape a spate of anti-trans laws in their home state, she told The Daily Beast

  • America’s aging nuclear weapons come under scrutiny as Russia and China build up their arsenals

    CHINA’S MASSIVE MISSILE FIELDS: Using commercial satellite imagery, the Federation of American Scientists has documented an ambitious program by China to dramatically expand its ability to launch hundreds of nuclear weapons, identifying two fields of missile silos under construction which would accommodate roughly 230 ICBMs.

  • Cyber attacks could cause 'real shooting war' -Biden

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday warned a “real shooting war” may result from cyber attacks and he pointed to Russia as a growing threat.“I think it's more likely we're going to end up, well if we end up in a war, a real shooting war, with a major power it's going to be as a consequence of a cyber breach of great consequence. And it's increasing exponentially, the capabilities.”Cybersecurity has risen to the top of the Biden administration’s agenda, after a series of high-profile attacks on companies like SolarWinds, Colonial Pipeline, and Kaseya.Some of the hacks affected fuel and food supplies in parts of the U.S.During a June bilateral summit between the U.S. and Russia, Biden shared a list of off-limits critical infrastructure with Russian President Vladimir Putin.Since then, the White House says the two countries have been in constant contact about cyber attacks in the U.S.Biden also warned of the threat posed by China, saying President Xi Jinping was “deadly earnest about becoming the most powerful military force in the world.”Biden’s comments mark a departure from his predecessor Donald Trump, who had a contentious relationship with U.S. intelligence agencies, especially over whether Russia interfered to help him win the 2016 election.Trump went through four permanent or acting directors of national intelligence during his four years in office.

  • Biden: If U.S. has 'real shooting war' it could be result of cyber attacks

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Tuesday warned that if the United States ended up in a "real shooting war" with a "major power" it could be the result of a significant cyber attack on the country, highlighting what Washington sees as growing threats posed by Russia and China. Cybersecurity has risen to the top of the agenda for the Biden administration after a series of high-profile attacks on entities such as network management company SolarWinds, the Colonial Pipeline company, meat processing company JBS and software firm Kaseya hurt the U.S. far beyond just the companies hacked. "I think it's more than likely we're going to end up, if we end up in a war - a real shooting war with a major power - it's going to be as a consequence of a cyber breach of great consequence and it's increasing exponentially, the capabilities," Biden said during a half-hour speech while visiting the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).

  • Biden Administration to Impose Vaccine Mandate for Federal Workforce: Report

    He made the statement after the CDC released its updated mask guidance, which recommends that some vaccinated people resume mask-wearing in indoor settings

  • Katie Ledecky claims gold in Olympic debut of 1500-meter race

    The win, her first in Tokyo, marks six career golds for the the star swimmer. Team USA's Erica Sullivan came in second.

  • Damian Lillard on the reaction to Team USA's exhibition losses: 'I ain’t expect nothing else to happen'

    Damian Lillard on the reaction to Team USA's exhibition losses: 'I aint expect nothing else to happen'

  • Kirsten Storms is off 'General Hospital' for 'undisclosed length of time' amid brain surgery recovery

    "General Hospital" viewers won't be seeing Maxie Jones on-screen for a while as the actress playing her, Kirsten Storms, recovers from brain surgery.

  • D.C. Mayor Announces Plan to Hire 170 Police Officers amid Spike in Shootings

    Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser called on the city council to hire 170 new police officers amid a surge in homicides and shootings.

  • Dad sneaks through crawl space to kidnap 5-week-old from Michigan home, police say

    The baby was eventually found in her car seat on a sidewalk.

  • Arizona Senate's liaison to ballot audit says he's stepping down

    "I cannot be locked out of a process that is at its most critical phase," Bennett told a talk show host on Wednesday.