San Francisco is investigating claims made by 6 ex-Twitter staff about Elon Musk's 'Twitter hotel' plans

Elon Musk took control of Twitter in late October. Getty Images

Six ex-Twitter employees filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk and X Corp, Twitter's holding company.

The complaint said Musk had planned to install "hotel rooms" at the company's headquarters.

San Francisco's Department of Building Inspection said it was investigating the lawsuit's claims.

San Francisco has opened a new investigation into Elon Musk's plans to alter Twitter headquarters following claims made in a lawsuit by six former employees.

The complaint, filed on May 16, accused Musk and Twitter of counts including fraud, and breaches of contract and labor-rights laws, and failure to pay severance. The former staff also described the billionaire's plans to create a "Twitter hotel" amid Musk's "hardcore" vision.

After Musk took over the company in October, he converted some office space into bedrooms, prompting an investigation by San Francisco's Department of Building Inspection. City inspectors ordered the company to properly designate the bedrooms as sleeping areas.

In light of the lawsuit's claims, Patrick Hannan, a spokesperson for the city's Department of Building Inspection, told The San Francisco Chronicle Friday that it would be "opening a new complaint and conducting an investigation into these new allegations."

Hannan didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider, made outside normal working hours.

One of the six former employees, Joseph Killian, was Twitter's global head of construction design. He said in the lawsuit he was told to make several changes to the bedrooms set up for Musk's staff.

When city inspectors came for the first investigation in December , "they expressed surprise and relief to Killian, saying, 'This is just furniture! We expected more drastic changes,'" according to the lawsuit.

Killian was asked by the "transition team" not to reveal the details of the future plans during that inspection.

He raised concerns with the leadership team about the dangers of putting locks that wouldn't automatically open when the fire suppression system was activated in violation of California building codes, according to the complaint.

Killian quit soon after refusing to install the locks as it "would put lives at risk," per the complaint.

Insider contacted Twitter for comment. The company responded with an automated message that didn't address the inquiry.

