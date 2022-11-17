San Francisco Launches Guaranteed-Income Pilot Program for Transgender Residents

San Francisco is launching a new guaranteed-income program for transgender residents, Mayor London Breed announced Wednesday.

The Guaranteed Income for Trans People pilot program will provide 55 low-income transgender residents with $1,200 a month for up to 18 months. Participants will also receive gender-transition treatment, mental-health care, case-management and specialty-care services, as well as financial coaching.

“Our Guaranteed Income Programs allow us to help our residents when they need it most as part of our City’s economic recovery and our commitment to creating a more just city for all,” Breed said in a statement. “We know that our trans communities experience much higher rates of poverty and discrimination, so this program will target support to lift individuals in this community up. We will keep building on programs like this to provide those in the greatest need with the financial resources and services to help them thrive.”

Pau Crego, executive director of the San Francisco Office of Transgender Initiatives, said in a statement, “Even with our rich history of trans advocacy, we see that trans San Franciscans experience poverty at exponentially higher rates compared to the general population.”

The program, which was first announced in July 2021, is accepting applications between November 15 and December 15.

In announcing the program last year, Breed said: “We heard from the [trans] community that this program was something that could offer real, needed support, and it’s one of a number of significant investments that we’re making in this budget to ensure that our trans community has the resources and the targeted programs that will help them thrive in San Francisco.”

The pilot program’s launch comes two years after the city started the Abundant Birth Project, offering a $1,000 per month basic income for Black and Pacific Islander mothers and pregnant women during and after pregnancy.

More from National Review