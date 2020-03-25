A San Francisco man delivered toilet paper to his friend via drone amid the city's shelter-in-place order directing residents to stay inside to contain the coronavirus

Streets and sidewalks around San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf tourist destination are free of cars and pedestrians on March 17, 2020 in San Francisco, California.

A man in San Francisco delivered a roll of toilet paper to his friend via drone.

A video posted to Twitter shows the drone with a toilet paper roll dangling feet below zooming toward the recipient on his apartment patio.

The interaction is a lighthearted example of how hunkered-down residents are keeping essential supplies stocked under lockdown and after retailers have experienced toilet paper stock shortages.

San Franciscans are getting creative with how they stay stocked up on supplies amid a regionwide shelter-in-place order to contain the coronavirus disease.

A video that Twitter user Ian Chan posted Wednesday shows a drone ferrying a single toilet paper roll dangling feet below toward his apartment patio. The video shows him plucking the roll and the drone zooming off.

Chan, an ex-Twitter employee according to his Twitter account, told Business Insider that the friend who flew the roll to him is a skilled drone pilot and surprised him with the delivery, only instructing him to go to his patio. Chan also said that the two of them merely needed a break from life under lockdown in San Francisco.

The interaction is a lighthearted example of how people are keeping essential supplies stocked while living under a three-week shelter-in-place order, which directs residents to remain inside as much as possible to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 62,000 people and killed at least 888 in the United States, including 58 deaths in California.

Toilet paper stock in the US from suppliers like Amazon and Costco have dwindled or ran out in recent weeks as the coronavirus pandemic has caused people to hurriedly buy rolls out of panic. Though you can order toilet paper online from retailers like Target and Staples.

The San Francisco Bay Area is currently in week two of the three-week shelter-in-place order. It ends on April 7, but as Mayor London Breed told Business Insider's Troy Wolverton, that deadline could get extended. Residents can leave their homes for essential needs, like to go shopping for groceries or toilet paper, but officials ask that people limit the number of unnecessary trips.

