San Francisco man pistol-whipped during daylight robbery on New Year's Eve

A 52-year-old Asian man was pistol-whipped and robbed of his belongings while walking in San Francisco on New Year’s Eve.



The incident reportedly occurred beside Anchovy Bar on O'Farrell Street between Fillmore and Steiner Streets on Friday afternoon, SFist reported, citing a Twitter report by ABC7’s Dion Lim and a video posted by Asian Crime Report’s Twitter account. A person wearing an apron reportedly tried to help the victim but was stopped by one of the armed robbers.





This 52-y/o was pistol-whipped & robbed of his phone, wallet & Rolex by 2 men on O'Farrell between Steiner & Fillmore Friday.

⠀

The man told me in Mandarin he went to the doctor since his head split open in one area & he needed stitches. (1/2) #StopAsianHate #StopAAPIHate pic.twitter.com/BYmTGABcQP

— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) January 3, 2022







The video of the incident shows two suspects holding a man at gunpoint as they rob him of his belongings in a broad daylight attack. The suspects reportedly took the man’s wallet, phone and Rolex watch after pistol-whipping him.



The victim tried to flee from his attackers, but one of them managed to tackle him. .



Stuart Brioza, owner and chef of Anchovy Bar, described the incident as “tragic,” adding, “We feel terrible for the victim... never seen anything like that before!"



"The man told me in Mandarin he went to the doctor since his head split open in one area & he needed stitches," Lim wrote in her tweet. The man, who is a resident of the area, warned Lim and others “not to go out alone.”



Featured Image via @DionLimTV

