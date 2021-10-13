San Francisco man succumbs to injuries after sleeping bag was allegedly set on fire

San Francisco Police Department is investigating a homicide after a homeless man who awoke to his sleeping bag on fire last week has died from his injuries.

Police issued the grim update to the story on Tuesday.



SFPD were called to 25th Street and South Van Ness Avenue last Friday at around 5 a.m. for a report of aggravated assault with fire.

The homeless man, who has not been identified, was 43-years-old. At the time, he was able to tell responding police and paramedics that his sleeping bag was on fire when he woke up.



Police are asking for anyone with information to contact their investigations bureau. You can text TIP411 (847411) and start with keyword SFPD. Anonymous tips can be sent to (415) 575-4444.



