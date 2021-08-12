San Francisco will mandate proof of full COVID-19 vaccination for some indoor activities, including going to bars or gyms

Manager Cynthia Martinez converses with guests at El Rio, located at 3158 Mission St., on Saturday, April 3, 2021, in San Francisco, Calif. Yalonda M. James/The San Francisco Chronicle/Getty Images

San Francisco will mandate proof of full vaccination for many indoor activities.

The city's two-shot mandate will be more strict than New York City's rules, according to a Associated Press report.

The announcement comes a day after California Gov. Gavin Newsom said all employees at public and private schools must be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing.

San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 for many indoor activities such as restaurants, bars and gyms, the Associated Press reported on Thursday.

The report said a city supervisor confirmed the mandate ahead of a news conference with Mayor London Breed.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the city is the first nationwide to implement a full vaccination mandate, which will go into effect on August 20.

San Francisco's two-shot mandate will be more strict than New York City's rules, which only requires proof of at least one shot.

California has an online record where vaccinated people can access a bar code to prove their status, the report said, in addition to the paper card given by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The announcement comes just one day after California Gov. Gavin Newsom said all public and private school employees must show proof of vaccination or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, the report said.

Los Angeles is weighing a similar move in requiring people have just one COVID-19 vaccine dose before going inside restaurants, bars, movie theaters, gyms and other venues, the report said, as city leaders voted to direct city attorneys to work out details.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

