San Francisco mandates proof of vaccination when indoors

OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ
·2 min read
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 for a number of indoor activities such as visiting restaurants, bars and gyms, Mayor London Breed announced Thursday.

“Many San Francisco businesses are already leading the way by requiring proof of vaccination for their customers because they care about the health of their employees, their customers and this city," Breed said in a statement.

The mandate will be more stringent than the requirement announced by New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio last week. San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination for all customers and staff, while New York mandated proof of at least one shot for indoor activities.

It will take effect next Friday, but businesses will have two months to verify employees' vaccination status “to preserve jobs while giving time for compliance" and does not apply to people ineligible for vaccines, including kids under 12.

In addition to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention paper cards people get when they are vaccinated, California has established an online record with a bar code vaccinated people can use to prove their status.

Los Angeles is considering a similar move requiring people to have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before going to indoor restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters and other venues. City leaders there voted Wednesday to direct city attorneys to work out the details.

The announcement comes a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom said all employees at public and private schools in California will have to show proof of vaccination or face weekly testing.

Breed announced the mandate Thursday at the historic Vesuvio Cafe in North Beach, a favorite haunt of the beat poets. The cafe has been asking indoor patrons to show proof of vaccination since July 20.

“Most people were really happy that we had started the policy. It took patience on everyone’s part. So, the people who were impatient or didn’t like the policy would just leave," said Vesuvio co-owner Janet Clyde.

“Having the weight of the government behind you, the science, the health department," makes it easier to enforce, she said.

Thursday's order also extends the vaccination requirement already in place for health care workers to other health providers such as employees at adult day care centers, residential care facilities, dental offices and pharmacists.

