San Francisco may be first major US city to hit herd immunity, experts say

Erin McCormick in Berkeley
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Xinhua/REX/Shutterstock</span>
Photograph: Xinhua/REX/Shutterstock

San Francisco may have become the first major American city to hit herd immunity to the coronavirus, experts say.

San Francisco is still recording a small number of coronavirus cases, about 13.7 per day, said Dr George Rutherford, professor of epidemiology at University of California San Francisco, but they don’t appear to be gaining enough of a foothold in the population to trigger wider outbreaks.

“That is what herd immunity looks like,” Rutherford said. “You’re going to have single cases, but they’re not going to propagate out.”

Health officials still lack agreement on exactly what percentage of the population must be immune to Covid-19 to achieve the much-vaunted status of “herd immunity”, when so many people have antibodies against the virus that it can no longer spread widely through the community.

Throughout the pandemic, the vaccination goals to hit herd immunity have been a moving target, a briefing from Yale School of Medicine notes, with experts initially estimating that the virus would have difficulty spreading if 60 to 70% of the population was immune. With several variants in circulation, some of which are more contagious, the estimates have been climbing. Many experts now estimate that herd immunity will be achieved when 80 to 90% of residents have been vaccinated.

San Francisco has been close to that target. Nearly 80% of San Francisco residents eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine have received at least one shot, according to data from the city’s health department, and 68% is fully vaccinated. Asians and Pacific Islanders have even higher vaccination rates than the city average, the stats show, while the Black population lags by about 10%.

Dr Peter Chin-Hong, an associate dean at UCSF who specializes in infectious diseases, believes when you factor in those who gained immunity from having had the coronavirus, San Francisco already has enough residents with antibodies to have achieved herd immunity. But he said the virus will likely never go away completely in the US.

“I’m hoping that people will still go out and get vaccinated and not rest on their laurels,” he said. “The virus will always be something we need to think about.”

San Francisco has several advantages in its quest for herd immunity, Rutherford noted. The city has few children in its population compared to other places, making a larger percentage of its residents eligible for the vaccine. Its population has been enthusiastic about following Covid safety measures and seeking the vaccine. And it has a compact geography, with a dense community packed into 47sq miles, which has allowed teams of health workers to go door-to-door to reach shut-ins and others who may have trouble getting a vaccination.

“San Francisco has developed a national model for equitable vaccine distribution,” said Mary Ellen Carroll, director of San Francisco’s Department of Emergency Management in a statement announcing the program last month. “Taking vaccine door-to-door and delivering this life saving measure to homebound seniors and people with disabilities will help push San Francisco through the last mile of our vaccine program.”

Chin-Hong noted the city’s history of being at the forefront of the fight against the Aids virus may also have created a trust in health measures that other regions lack.

“San Francisco has this long history of being open-minded and integrating academics and public health with its community and politics,” he said. “Northern California, has been very pro-vaccine and mask wearing has been popular here as well.”

A handful of counties around the country have even higher rates of full vaccination than San Francisco. Those include Hamilton county, New York, where 75% of eligible residents have been fully vaccinated, according to an analysis of data maintained by the New York Times. But none of those counties house a major city.

The state of California, which is preparing to reopen and drop most of its Covid restrictions on 15 June, lags a bit behind San Francisco’s vaccination rate with about 58% of its population having received one dose of the vaccine, according to statistics from the Los Angeles Times. The state has among the highest vaccination rates in the country, but is still behind 11 states including Vermont, Massachusetts and Hawaii.

However, Chin-Hong said the fact that California also had a big outbreak of Covid-19 in the winter means the numbers of immune residents in the state are particularly high.

“California is kind of like Covid safehouse of the US right now,” he said. “When you look at the burden of disease, it’s one of the safest places to be.”

Recommended Stories

  • SF likely to be 1st CA metro city to reach full herd immunity

    "There is no other city that has these numbers of first dose vaccinations, even in places that vaccinated faster than we." Several top epidemiologists predict San Francisco is around three weeks away from reaching herd immunity against COVID-19.

  • Economists predict reaching herd immunity will boost economic activity

    U.S. job growth in May was lower than expected for the second month in a row, but strategists say the real test for the country's post-pandemic economy will be in reaching herd immunity. Michael Gapen, chief U.S. economist with Barclays Investment Bank, joined CBSN to discuss the nation's road to economic recovery and other finance topics.

  • Sinovac, Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccines prove highly effective in Uruguay - government

    Uruguay on Tuesday released real-world data on the impact of Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine among its population that showed it was over 90% effective in preventing intensive care admissions and deaths. The shot reduced deaths by 95% and intensive care admissions by 92%, and also showed 61% efficacy in cutting coronavirus infections, the government said. A total of 795,684 people - health workers and members of the general population between the ages of 18 and 69 - at least 14 days after receiving their second dose of Sinovac's CoronaVac were compared to unvaccinated people to determine the real-world vaccine effectiveness, the government said in a report.

  • Singaporean woman, 86, dies from COVID-19; linked to TTSH cluster

    An 86-year-old Singaporean woman died on Monday (7 June) from COVID-19 infection, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Tuesday.

  • Man Who Attacked 2 Asian American Women in Baltimore Charged With Hate Crimes

    A man initially charged with aggravated assault for violent attacks on two Korean American sisters in Baltimore last month is now facing hate crimes charges along with attempted murder. The incident: The suspect, identified as Darryl Doles, 50, reportedly ransacked three separate Asian-owned liquor stores in West Baltimore around midnight on May 2. In one of them, he was caught on surveillance using a concrete block to bash the heads of Hy-Shin Williams, 67, and her sister, Hye-kyong Yun, 66, reported CBS Baltimore.

  • U.S. CDC eases travel recommendations on some 110 countries, territories including Japan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has eased travel recommendations for more than 110 countries and territories, including Japan just ahead of the Olympics. The CDC's new ratings, first reported by Reuters and posted on a CDC website on Monday, include 61 nations that were lowered from its highest "Level 4" rating that discouraged all travel to recommending travel for fully vaccinated individuals, the agency confirmed on Tuesday. An additional 50 countries and territories have been lowered to "Level 2" or "Level 1," a CDC spokeswoman said.

  • U.S. report concluded COVID-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab - WSJ

    The study was prepared in May 2020 by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California and was referred to by the State Department when it conducted an inquiry into the pandemic's origins during the final months of the Trump administration, the WSJ report https://on.wsj.com/3pw8T5F said. Lawrence Livermore's assessment drew on a genomic analysis of the COVID-19 virus, the Journal said. Lawrence Livermore declined to comment on the Wall Street Journal report.

  • We're Inching Towards Actual Violence Over Access to Water

    The Hoover Dam is losing its reason for being.

  • Moderna CEO expects COVID-19 vaccine to be available for kids as young as 5 by early fall

    Moderna CEO expects COVID-19 vaccine to be available for kids as young as 5 by early fall

  • Coronavirus in Africa: Concern growing over third wave of Covid-19 infections

    The WHO says most African countries are poorly equipped to deal with a resurgence in cases.

  • 100% Remote Work Ends for Apple Employees – Return to Office ‘Already Forced Some of Our Colleagues to Quit’

    Following Apple CEO Tim Cook's announcement that employees would have to return to the office three days a week, some of them are pushing back, saying the decision has "already forced some of our...

  • The #1 Food to Eat to Lower Blood Pressure, According to a Dietitian

    While there are a lot of healthy foods that can help lower blood pressure, watermelon is one of the best. Naturally combating high blood pressure by eating foods like watermelon is a simple way to support health.

  • Berhalter speaks on USMNT roster changes, racial abuse of McKenzie

    AS Roma back Bryan Reynolds and Man City goalkeeper Zack Steffen will miss Wednesday's friendly versus Costa Rica due to "bone bruises on the knee."

  • Sony’s WF-1000XM4 earbuds are mind-blowing, and they’re finally available at Amazon

    The fact that everyone and their grandmothers knew that the Sony WF-1000XM4 Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds announcement was imminent doesn’t make it any less exciting. In fact, despite all the leaks and rumors that we’ve been seeing trickle out over the past few weeks, these new Sony earphones are somehow even more exciting than …

  • America says goodbye to the pandemic

    Data: Axios-Ipsos poll; Survey of U.S. adults, March 5-8 and June 4-7, 2021; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosIn a very short time, Americans have returned to doing the things many haven't done in a long time — and now see less risk than ever in returning to their pre-pandemic lives, according to the latest installment of the Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index.The big picture: The number of people who say they've ventured out to eat or see friends and relatives has been inching up steadily as Americans

  • Why the Latin American community in Toronto has been hit hard by COVID

    In a pandemic that has hit marginalized people hardest, Latin Americans in Canada's largest urban area have been particularly at risk: They're more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than any other ethnoracial group, according to the most recent data available from the city of Toronto. They work front-line jobs, live in often crowded homes, use public transit and are often reluctant to seek out care - possibly because of precarious immigration status, advocates say. As of March 31, the most recent data available, Latin Americans in Toronto had a COVID-19 hospitalization rate of 307 per 100,000, almost four times higher than white people in the city.

  • Evan Engram on improvements for 2021, Joe Judge on tight end's work ethic | Giants News Conference

    New York Giants TE Evan Engram reflects on last season and looks ahead to the 2021 NFL Season. Plus, Engram receives praise from head coach Joe Judge.

  • U.S. Senate passes sweeping bill to address China tech threat

    The U.S. Senate voted 68-32 on Tuesday to approve a sweeping package of legislation intended to boost the country's ability to compete with Chinese technology. The desire for a hard line in dealings with China is one of the few bipartisan sentiments in the deeply divided U.S. Congress, which is narrowly controlled by President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats. The bill must pass the House of Representatives to be sent to the White House for Biden to sign into law.

  • Mom arrested in son’s death — after another woman said he was her son, Vegas cops say

    His mom was arrested in Denver, authorities said.

  • Chinese state media blasts US for taking Covid shots to Taiwan on a military plane

    Global Times accuses senators of ‘making further provocations’