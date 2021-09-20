San Francisco mayor defends night out after defying citywide masking order

San Francisco Mayor London Breed defended her night out last week when she ditched her face covering to dance at a live music event in the city, defying her administration’s indoor masking requirement.

“The message I want to get out is, support our nightlife venues, support our restaurants, go out and enjoy yourself,” Breed said on Monday. “Make sure you are vaccinated because of the requirements, but … we don't need the fun police to come in and try and micromanage and tell us what we should or shouldn't be doing. We know what we need to do to protect ourselves.”

SAN FRANCISCO'S LEFT-WING MAYOR BREAKS CITY HEALTH ORDER AT BAY AREA NIGHTCLUB

Breed was accused of flouting her own mask order last Thursday when she appeared at the Black Cat Club, where patrons are required to show proof of vaccination before entering, to see one of the most popular R&B groups from the Bay Area, Tony! Toni! Toné!, in a rare live performance by the group.



She can be seen in a video dancing and singing along without her mask on. She also said she was eating and drinking at the table with her friends without wearing her mask, adhering to city masking guidelines as well as recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most patrons in the video are also maskless.

“The fact that we have turned this into a story about being maskless … no, I'm not going to sip and put my mask on, sip and put my mask on, sip and put my mask on, eat put my mask on. While I'm eating and I'm drinking, I'm going to keep my mask off,” she said.

Breed also pointed to the city’s economic rebound, saying in her defense that she was taking advantage of the return of safe live music performances and indoor gatherings.

“It's sad because we're missing out on the fact that we have live performances. We, in San Francisco, have done an incredible job around COVID,” Breed said. “Yes, we have challenges, but this is now a distraction. And I would hope that people would spend more time on enjoying San Francisco.”

Story continues

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

San Francisco, where at least 80% of eligible residents have been fully vaccinated as of late August, still has a strict indoor masking policy in place, as well as a mandate that people show proof of vaccination to enter bars and gyms as well as for indoor dining. Breed announced the mandate on Aug. 12, about a week after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio set a similar mandate, though it requires people to show proof of at least one dose of the vaccine rather than both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines spaced 21 days and 28 days apart respectively.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: Healthcare, News, San Francisco, Coronavirus, Face masks, Economy

Original Author: Cassidy Morrison

Original Location: San Francisco mayor defends night out after defying citywide masking order