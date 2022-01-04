San Francisco mayor: 'learning to live with COVID'
San Francisco officials say that while the city is in the middle of another coronavirus surge, hospitalizations remain below previous levels. (Jan. 4)
San Francisco officials say that while the city is in the middle of another coronavirus surge, hospitalizations remain below previous levels. (Jan. 4)
Officer is in a stable condition after being struck by bullet in East Harlem, New York City, in the early hours of Saturday morning
According to the band on Twitter, Weaver entered hospital care in late December for complications stemming from the virus.
Some officers also told The New York Times that they weren't sure if their colleagues would risk their lives to defend the building again.
Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski shared his reaction to Antonio Brown's meltdown during Sunday's game vs. the Jets.
The white one-piece has become a staple in Susan Lucci's swimwear collection
Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic desperately pleaded for her life before she was fatally shot with her own gun in a tragic shooting at a northern Illinois hotel last week, according to prosecutors.
"In reality, it was literally things stuck together with staples and tape."View Entire Post ›
Her final moments were bittersweet.
Michael Zarrilli/GettyWith their backs pressed against the wall by two simultaneous tax-dodging investigations in New York, the Trump dynasty is starting to hit back.On Monday afternoon, copies of subpoenas and details about the investigation were exposed in court documents filed by attorneys for former President Donald Trump and his adult kids—Don Jr. and Ivanka. The trio is trying to avoid being forced to testify under oath in a civil investigation, saying their statements will simply be used
The actor's reported last words were a reference to her late husband, game show host Allen Ludden.
Fred Dufour/GettyWith cheekbones “so high and bulbous as to appear to threaten their owners’ vision,” as an Australian newspaper described them a decade ago, the Bogdanoff twins drew attention wherever they went. The controversial celebrity scientists, who both obtained doctorates after penning a series of impenetrable and allegedly meaningless physics papers, were descendants of nobility and, later, a meme beloved on social media platforms like Reddit and 4chan.But their voyage through the star
She had three stepchildren with her late husband.
Netflix's 'Cobra Kai' has reintroduced nearly every character from 'The Karate Kid' trilogy. Now, it might be time to bring back Mike Barnes from 'The Karate Kid III'.
The record-breaking Jeopardy! champion said she is doing "fine" after being robbed
If you are one of the 75% of Americans who receive a tax refund annually, 2022 could bring an unwelcome surprise. Your tax refund could be smaller, non-existent, or you may even find that you owe the...
Katharine McPhee, 37, claps back at her husband's critics by posting her own bathing suit photo on Instagram. The actress gave birth 10 months ago.
Just hours after Tristan Thompson elaborated on the results of a paternity test confirming he fathered Maralee Nichols' child, a rep for Maralee is speaking out in a statement to E! News.
Critics pointed out the flaws with the Colorado Republican’s defense of her fellow far-right extremist.
Omicron variant symptoms may be different than previous Covid strains. Learn what you should know about Omicron symptoms and what to look out for.
One of daytime television’s most iconic figures has been laid to rest. On Monday’s General Hospital, it was revealed that Luke Spencer — the character played by Anthony Geary until the actor’s exit in 2015 — died off screen. As Luke’s most recent bride, Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliott), revealed to his shocked soul mate Laura […]