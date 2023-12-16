San Francisco mayor signs law streamlining approval times for new housing

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has signed legislation designed to shorten the notoriously lengthy housing approval process in the city. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed has signed legislation designed to streamline the lengthy approval process currently required to construct much-needed new housing in the city.

Breed signed the "Housing Constraints Legislation" on Friday, hailing it as a key piece of her "Housing for All Plan" setting out a goal of creating 82,000 new housing units in the notoriously unaffordable city by 2031.

The new law loosens some zoning regulations and aims to drastically reduce the wait time for housing construction permits as research released in October indicated San Francisco has the longest timelines in the state for advancing a housing project from submittal to construction.

According to state data, it takes an average of 523 days for a housing project to be entitled in the city, compared to 385 days for the next slowest jurisdiction in California.

In order to meet its housing need, California Gov. Gavin Newsom says San Francisco must add 10,259 units of housing, including 5,825 affordable homes, each year through 2031.

The law is also partially an effort to prevent a so-called "builder's remedy," a provision that allows the state to compel a city to allow developers to build so long as they meet certain requirements.

Breed said the law is "a huge victory for all those fighting for more housing in San Francisco."

"We are breaking down the barriers that get in the way of the new homes we so badly need. But to be clear -- this is only one step in a long process. Fundamental change requires us to remain committed," she said.