San Francisco metro system hires bird of prey to scare pigeons away

Nathan Frandino
·2 min read

By Nathan Frandino

(Reuters) - Metro system riders in California's San Francisco Bay Area may have noticed a new station guard in recent months.

A 5-year-old Harris's hawk named Pac-Man has taken up the perch at El Cerrito del Norte station, where he's on the look out - not for fare evaders, but pigeons.

Ricky Ortiz, a falconer with Falcon Force and Pac-Man's handler, began patrolling with the bird at the station this summer, contracting with the Bay Area Rapid Transit system, or BART, to keep the pigeons at bay and protect commuters from pigeon poop.

The team patrols three days a week, starting their day at the bottom level entrance before scoping out the platforms, scaring away any pigeons who are resting on a ledge or on the interior scaffolding of the station.

So far Ortiz has noticed a big difference.

"There was probably less than half of the pigeons here after the week of us flying," he said.

Ortiz tries to keep Pac-Man from feasting on the pigeons or local rodents, instead giving him snacks throughout the day to keep his feathery friend happy on the job.

So far, Pac-Man has been a hit with commuters.

Rider Bethany Campbell, 43, took a selfie with Ortiz and Pac-Man to send to her family.

"We have family back in the Midwest and the south and they think everything in the Bay Area is weird, so the idea of having birds here for bird eradication is just funny to them," Campbell said, adding that she was first scared when she saw the hawk but now thinks it's great.

"I switched cars because I wasn't going to be trapped in a metal box with a bird of prey."

(Reporting by Nathan Frandino; editing by Diane Craft)

Recommended Stories

  • High Rates and Prices are Pushing Home Buyers Out of These 10 Cities

    As a result, the big-city lifestyle, the sky-high rents and lack of apartment space became more and more difficult to justify. Last month, real estate listings platform Redfin reported that 32.6% of its users were looking to move from one city to another in the second quarter of 2022. California's sky-high prices have long been the stuff of lore, so it's hardly surprising that the the state's two biggest cities topped Redfin's list.

  • Asheville lawyer charged with notary fraud scheduled for probable cause hearing

    Ilesanmi Olaseni Adaramola, 37, of Arden is scheduled for a probable cause hearing in Buncombe County District Court on Sept. 9.

  • Armed man demanding savings holds Beirut bank staff hostage

    A Lebanese man armed with a shotgun broke into a Beirut bank on Thursday, holding employees hostage and threatening to set himself ablaze with gasoline unless he receives his trapped savings, a security official said. The man, identified as 42 year-old Bassam al-Sheikh Hussein, allegedly entered a branch of the Federal Bank in Beirut’s bustling Hamra district carrying a canister of gasoline and held six or seven bank employees hostage, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

  • How Retirees Can Avoid Taxes on Lump Sum Pension Payouts

    When your pension matures, there are multiple distribution options that you can choose from. Unfortunately, many of these distribution methods result in a tax liability that reduces your payout. However, you can avoid taxes on a lump sum by rolling … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Taxes on Lump Sum Pension Payout appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Inside America’s rural maternal health care crisis: Why are women of color most at risk?

    As the nation grapples with rising maternal mortality, rural maternal health care is dwindling. People of color are most at risk.

  • These States Don't Tax Retirement Income

    States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County

    The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

  • Rhine River Withers to Crisis Level as Europe Craves Energy

    (Bloomberg) -- The Rhine River is set to become virtually impassable at a key waypoint in Germany, as shallow water chokes off shipments of energy products and other industrial commodities along one of Europe’s most important waterways.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedMedia Counts Differ With 10 Million Votes Counted

  • Watch sneaky alligator conceal itself in seconds at Texas refuge. ‘Scarily beautiful’

    Why did that floating log just blink?

  • What are the odds an Atlantic disturbance grows into a depression? A change in forecast

    Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center have lowered the development chances on the disturbance they have been monitoring the last few days in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic.

  • Antarctica’s ‘Sleeping Giant’ Might Flood the World. Here’s How to Stop It

    David Merron via GettyAre you a fan of the 1995 film Waterworld starring Kevin Costner? Great news: There’s a distinct possibility that it’ll become a reality in the future if humanity can’t get its act together to prevent climate catastrophe!In a new paper published August 10 in the journal Nature, a team of Australian scientists found that sea levels could rise a staggering five meters by the year 2500 if we fail to meet the goals set in the Paris Climate Agreement. Specifically, the ice melt

  • Record Death Valley flooding ‘a once-in-1,000-year event’

    Hundreds were marooned in the downpour as the climate crisis increases the likelihood of extreme weather

  • Europe’s latest energy worries: U.K. experiencing blackouts and Germany’s Rhine running dry

    Europe's miserable summer sees new worries over blackouts and a major shipping artery drying up.

  • Satellite imagery shows Antarctic ice shelf crumbling faster than thought

    Antarctica's coastal glaciers are shedding icebergs more rapidly than nature can replenish the crumbling ice, doubling previous estimates of losses from the world's largest ice sheet over the past 25 years, a satellite analysis showed on Wednesday. The first-of-its-kind study, led by researchers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) near Los Angeles and published in the journal Nature, raises new concern about how fast climate change is weakening Antarctica's floating ice shelves and accelerating the rise of global sea levels. The study's key finding was that the net loss of Antarctic ice from coastal glacier chunks "calving" off into the ocean is nearly as great as the net amount of ice that scientists already knew was being lost due to thinning caused by the melting of ice shelves from below by warming seas.

  • Florida's annual Burmese python roundup is underway — and there's still time to join

    Ten-day python roundup will help with wildlife emergency, officials hope: Fur-bearing animals are down 90% in the 'Glades, some estimate

  • No, that wasn’t a tornado in North Texas on Tuesday. It was a gustnado, NWS says

    The wind event may be what residents of Prosper, Texas, saw during the thunderstorm Tuesday. So, exactly what is it?

  • What is a monsoon? Here’s the definition as phenomenon hits California

    Monsoon is a season when summer rain is more prevalent, usually from mid-June to September. Here's what causes the drenching storms.

  • Rhine water falls again in Germany, river shipping costs rise

    Water levels on the river Rhine in Germany have fallen again in hot and dry weather and shipping costs are rising as vessels cut loads to continue sailing, commodity traders said on Wednesday. Shallow water after the summer heat-wave has hampered shipping on the entire river in Germany since July, along with other European waterways. Spot prices for transport in a liquid tanker barge from Rotterdam to Karlsruhe south of Kaub rose to about 110 euros a tonne on Wednesday, up 16 euros on Tuesday and up from only around 20 euros a tonne in June before water levels fell, traders said.

  • EV Range: Everything You Need to Know

    We explain EPA ratings, factors affecting range, how EVs performed in our testing, and why it's all complicated and different from the gas-powered-vehicle norm.

  • Occidental wins approval for 34-square-mile oil and gas development in Weld County

    State regulators approved the plan a week after they sought more environmental commitments from the Houston oil giant.