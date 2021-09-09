San Francisco has been named the best city in the world. Here are 7 things to do there that aren't tourist traps.

San Francisco is a popular spot for tourists. Pius Lee/Shutterstock.com

Climb the mosaic-covered 16th Avenue Tiled Steps for incredible city views.

The 16th Avenue Tiled Steps. Mariusz S. Jurgielewicz/Shutterstock

Thanks to its hilly landscape, San Francisco boasts plenty of high-elevation spots perfect for catching a scenic vista of the buildings and the bay.

For a particularly lovely view featuring a piece of highly functional public art, head to Golden Gate Heights and ascend the 16th Avenue Tiled Steps, located at the intersection of 16th Ave and Moraga St.

Completed in 2005, the steps were a collaboration between community activists and San Francisco-based artists, all determined to create a permanent installation to beautify the neighborhood.

The 163-step staircase features a "sea to stars" motif with rich colors, seashells embedded in the tilework, and intricate details representing local flora and fauna.

Once you finish climbing the steps, you'll be treated to panoramic views of San Francisco and the bay. For a particularly stunning sight, climb up to the top right before sunset.

Pay your respects to San Francisco's beatnik past at City Lights Bookstore.

City Lights Bookstore. Steve Wood/Shutterstock

Famous for its countercultural history, San Francisco was a mid-century hot spot for beatnik poets and musicians, attracting figures like Jack Kerouac and Allen Ginsberg.

The City Lights Bookstore, an independent bookshop and publisher, opened in 1953 on the border of North Beach and Chinatown, and it immediately became a focal point of the Beat Generation, even publishing Ginsberg's iconic "Howl."

Now an official San Francisco landmark, City Lights remains open for business, with an impressive selection of world lit and volumes on the arts and progressive politics. It's a must-do for bibliophiles with an interest in San Francisco's groovy cultural history.

Load up on regional produce and international specialties at The Alemany Farmer's Market.

Blood oranges at the Alemany Farmer's Market. Noimee L/Yelp

San Francisco's mild weather and penchant for mindful eating makes it an ideal place to hit up a farmer's market.

The oldest Bay Area farmer's market —founded in the 1940s — the Alemany Farmer's Market in Bernal Heights features reasonable prices, earning it a reputation as "the people's market".

Alemany vendors supply all the seasonable produce you could ever want, including herbs and fruits specific to Asian cuisines like Thai basil, jackfruit, and Chinese eggplant.

Butchers and fishmongers provide locally sourced meats and fresh-caught fish, and the market also includes prepared food stands serving up dishes like tamales, samosas, and pupusas.

For an authentic, only-in-San-Francisco shopping experience minus the hipster vibes, The Alemany Farmer's Market is the place to go.

Hike up Billy Goat Hill and take a photo on the Instagram-worthy rope swing.

The swing on top of Billy Goat Hill. FoapAB/Shutterstock

Hiking is a popular pastime in San Francisco (logical, given the topography).

A park beloved by new and experienced hikers alike, Billy Goat Hill rests on the border of Diamond Heights and Noe Valley and features a small 0.2-mile network of hiking trails. Once you reach the hill peak at the end of the trails, the daring Instagrammers among you can hop aboard the rope swing hanging from a tree branch extending over the abyss.

The rope swings are a continuous community effort. Vandals frequently cut down the swings, but neighborhood residents quickly replace them on a regular basis, allowing the impressive feats of nerve —and photo potential — to persist.

Tour Alcatraz - but do it at night.

The island of Alcatraz — formerly home to a federal prison and now the location of a public recreation center and a National Historic Landmark — is an undeniably popular spot for tourist visits.

Alcatraz tours involve a scenic San Francisco Bay ferry ride along with guided walking experiences on the island itself. During the day, these excursions can get pretty crowded.

For a lesser-known, and arguably more interesting view of Alcatraz, sign up for Alcatraz Cruises' Night Tour instead. These tours begin at sunset, allowing for unbeatable waterfront views of the city and the Golden Gate Bridge.

After a sail around the island to catch a glimpse of hidden escape routes and prison structures, nighttime visitors can enjoy the same walking tour features as the daytime guests, with an added element of spookiness from the evening darkness.

Explore San Francisco like the locals do: on two wheels.

Biking is a great way to get around. Maridav/Shutterstock

In spite of its multitude of hills and slopes, San Francisco has one of the most vibrant bicycle cultures of any American city.

If you want to take to the streets for some bicycle exploration, your route options are endless, but if you want a protected bike lane and killer views, pedal on over to the San Francisco Bay Trail.

This 500-mile path borders the entirety of the San Francisco Bay, so if you're really feeling it, you can take a full Bay Area cycle tour from San Jose up to Napa.

But even if you'd rather stay within San Francisco city limits, the Bay Trail offers pleasant sea breezes, beautiful city and bridge views, and access to San Francisco's popular waterfront neighborhoods like the Embarcadero and the Marina.

Take a ride on the Seward Street Slides.

Seward Street Slides. Paul Juser/Shutterstock

Seward Mini Park is built on a hill in The Castro, making it the ideal location for the highly interactive piece of public art located within.

Designed by a local teen and installed in 1973, the Seward Street Slides are a pair of concrete chutes that swoop down the park's slope, creating an exhilarating ride for those brave enough to attempt it.

Technically, any adults wishing to use the slides must be accompanied by a child — but if you're quick or you visit during off-peak times, you can probably sneak in a speedy ride. Come prepared with a sheet of cardboard to sit on, and you'll be good to go.

