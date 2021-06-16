San Francisco officer faults district attorney's 'criminals first agenda' for brazen string of Walgreens thefts

A San Francisco officer on Wednesday faulted the district attorney's "criminals first agenda" for a recent string of brazen thefts at Walgreens stores throughout the area.

Lt. Tracy McCray accused San Francisco officials of fostering an environment in which "crooks [know] they can just go in because there are no consequences," saying there aren't enough officers on the streets and San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin fails to prosecute crimes, such as the recent Walgreens incident, when they occur.

"What happened in that Walgreens has been going on in the city for quite a while," McCray said during a segment on Fox News. "I’m used to it. I mean we could have a greatest hits compilation of people just walking in and cleaning out the store shelves and security guards, the people who work there, just standing by helplessly because they can’t do anything."

THIEF BRAZENLY FILLS TRASH BAG WITH ITEMS IN SAN FRANCISCO WALGREENS WHILE A SECURITY GUARD RECORDS, LETS HIM RIDE BICYCLE OUT THE DOOR

Outrage mounted on social media on Monday after a man was seen filling a garbage bag with what appeared to be hair products before jetting out of the drugstore on his bicycle. A security guard, who was recording the incident on video, tried to grab the individual, though he easily eluded custody.

Walgreens has shuttered 17 of its stores in the San Francisco area over the past five years, and the company has said thefts in the area are 4 times more likely than anywhere else in the country as top brass has shelled out 35 times more for security personnel to guard the chains, according to ABC 7 News. McCray said Boudin, a liberal criminal justice reform advocate, is to blame for the rampant burglary.

"The 'criminals first' agenda from the district attorney [is to blame] because he's not prosecuting any of those crimes as felonies [or] as a commercial burglary. [Criminals realize,] 'This is gonna get slapped down to a misdemeanor,'" she continued.

Story continues

McCray added that thefts under $950 are considered a misdemeanor in her area of operation, and suspected criminals are often issued citations instead of spending time in jail ahead of their court date. In some cases, she said, thieves will have their case thrown out if they skip their court appearances.

ABC 7 reporter Lyanne Melendez, who first circulated the viral video of the theft, spoke out against city leadership after tagging Boudin in her tweet.

"It's hard for me as a journalist to say, 'I won't be involved. I can't get involved,' I have to be sort of neutral, but this is also my city," Melendez said. “I live in this city, and I see this constantly. Not only Walgreens, but cars, and my garage door has been broken into twice."

"At what point do we say, 'Enough is enough. We want our city back?'" she added.

On Wednesday, CBS This Morning co-host Tony Dokoupil drew mockery after likening the unidentified man's actions to "an act of desperation."

"That reads also as an act of desperation. I mean, you're not getting rich off what you take from a Walgreens. You're getting probably something you need. I don't know the details of that particular case," he said.

CBS's Vlad Duthiers quickly interjected and said, "I mean, a bag full? They looked like hair products … which are valuable, and he's filling his bag full of them."

CBS’s @TonyDokoupil excuses massive shoplifting from Walgreens in San Francisco: “That reads also as an act of desperation. You’re not getting rich off what you take from a Walgreens. You’re getting probably something you need.” @CBSThisMorning pic.twitter.com/FnqTyXnFfL — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) June 16, 2021

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

San Francisco has had 3,366 robbery cases so far this year, a 7.2% increase compared to the same time period from last year, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

The city has also had 995 robberies and 11,062 cases of larceny theft, representing drops of 14.5% and 14.4%, respectively, since last year, the police department added.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, San Francisco, California, Crime, Police, Law Enforcement, Criminal Justice Reform, Walgreens

Original Author: Jake Dima

Original Location: San Francisco officer faults district attorney's 'criminals first agenda' for brazen string of Walgreens thefts