San Francisco’s oldest toy store to close after 86 years, cites downtown violence

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The oldest toy store in San Francisco is closing after 86 years. Jeffrey’s Toys announced on social media this week it will close the downtown SF location that opened in 1938.

The store cited “violence of the downtown environment” as one of the reasons for its closure, per a statement from Sterling Venture Law, the attorney speaking on behalf of Jeffrey’s Toys. Other factors cited were inflation and a decrease in consumer spending.

The statement added that city leaders need to “revitalize what was once a vibrant and fun downtown experience.” Read the full statement below.

After 75 years of gratefully serving the San Francisco community, the store will be closing next month. The store has been struggling for a number of years, due to the perils and violence of the downtown environment, inflation, the decrease in consumer spending and the demise of retail across the world. The family is saddened it has come to this and we’ve explored all other options to try and keep the business going. The leadership of the City of San Francisco and the Downtown Association have their work cut out for them on how to revitalize what was once a vibrant and fun downtown experience. We are working through this complex situation with the landlords and creditors and at this time, I’ve advised my clients to not be interviewed by the press. Sterling Venture Law on behalf of Jeffrey’s Toys

Jeffrey’s Toys did not say when the last day of business will be. However, a Facebook post announcing the closure on Tuesday said “in a couple weeks.” It is likely the toy store will close sometime in early February.

The longtime toy store is located at 45 Kearny St. Jeffrey’s Toys said all full-price items are 30% off (not including consignment).

Jeffrey’s Toys was originally named “Birde’s Variety” store after co-founder Birdie Luhn. It was later renamed “Birdie’s Toy House in 1953 and eventually “Jeffrey’s Toys” in 1966. The Luhn family still owns and operates Jeffrey’s Toys, according to its website.

Add Jeffrey’s Toys to the list of retailers closing in the downtown San Francisco/Union Square area. At least six stores have closed in the San Francisco Centre mall alone since the new year. Major retailers, such as Old Navy and Nordstrom, closed their respective Union Square locations last year.

KRON4 reached out to Jeffrey’s Toys for more information about its upcoming closure. We did not receive a response in time for this report.

