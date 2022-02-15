San Francisco parents torn on vote to recall members of the city’s school board

Reuters
Some schools reopened in the Indian state of Karnataka on Monday after closing last week when protests erupted over students being barred from wearing the hijab in class. The issue, widely seen by India's Muslim minority community as a bid to sideline it by authorities in a Hindu-dominated nation, comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepares for elections in key states. Police stood guard as students in pink uniforms, about a dozen wearing the hijab, entered a government girl's school where the issue first flared in the southern Indian state's district of Udupi, about 400 km (250 miles) from the tech hub of Bengaluru.