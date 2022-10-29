San Francisco PD chief gets emotional after Nancy Pelosi's husband attacked: 'Families don't sign up for this'

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott was visibly emotional Friday evening as he updated the media on the brutal attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in their home hours earlier.

Scott said the attack, in which Pelosi, 82, was struck with a hammer by a man who broke into the home in the early morning hours was "not a random act."

David DePape, 42, was arrested after officers responded to the residence and saw him struggling with Pelosi over a hammer. When officers ordered both men to drop the weapon, DePape pulled it away and struck Pelosi with it, Scott said.

Pelosi was struck at least one time, police said. Both men were taken to a hospital after the incident.

"Our elected officials are here to do the business of their cities, their counties, their states and this nation," a visibly emotional Scott said. "Their families don't sign up for this. It is wrong and everybody should be disgusted about what happened."

Pelosi remains hospitalized but is expected to make a full recovery after undergoing successful surgery on a fractured skull. Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C. with her security detail at the time of the break-in.

A source told Fox News Digital that the suspect broke into the house and began shouting "Where is Nancy?"

Earlier in the day, Scott told reporters DePape was charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and multiple more felonies.

The motive for the attack remains under investigation. The United States Capitol Police is working with the FBI and the San Francisco authorities on the probe into the incident.