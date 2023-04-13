San Francisco police arrest suspect in killing of tech exec Bob Lee, city official says

San Francisco police on Thursday arrested a suspect in the fatal stabbing of technology executive Bob Lee, the president of the city's Board of Supervisors said.

"I can confirm an arrest was made and it was not a random attack," Aaron Peskin said in an email to NBC News.

Peskin did not identify the person who was arrested. Police officials are expected to provide more information at a Thursday afternoon news conference.

The San Francisco Police Department and the office of Mayor London Breed did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Police have said officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 2:35 a.m. on April 4. The officers discovered Lee with apparent stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital and died of his injuries.

In a surveillance video published by the Daily Mail, Lee can be seen staggering and appearing to ask for help after he was stabbed.

Lee had been working as the chief product officer of the cryptocurrency company MobileCoin. He was previously chief technology officer of Square (now known as Block), a financial technology startup co-founded by the former Twitter chief Jack Dorsey.

He went on to create Cash App, a well-known money transfer service.

Lee also was an investor in Elon Musk’s SpaceX venture, as well as other tech firms, such as the social audio app Clubhouse, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Bob Lee (Bob Lee via Facebook)

In a Facebook post on April 5, Lee’s father mourned his son, writing that the two had recently relocated from California to Miami.

“Bobby worked harder than anyone and was the smartest person I have ever known,” Richard Lee said in the post, which was accompanied by a news article about the stabbing. “Thank you to those who have reached out in support.”

San Francisco has recorded 13 homicides since the start of the year, according to data compiled by the police department. The city recorded the same number of homicides over the same period last year.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com