San Francisco police rack up $143K in overtime for Dolores Park skateboard event
San Francisco police rack up $143K in overtime for Dolores Park skateboard event, according to Mission Local.
San Francisco police rack up $143K in overtime for Dolores Park skateboard event, according to Mission Local.
Israel faces a pivotal moment in its democratic journey. Amid the largest and most sustained protests the country has ever seen, the local high-tech ecosystem has emerged as a key player. To safeguard democracy, we must recognize the crucial role played by Israel's high-tech community in maintaining the nation's pluralistic fabric and promoting critical thinking.
Elon Musk-owned X, formerly Twitter, is planning to roll out a new way to display news links without any headline or description. The social network will display just the link and the header image in a post, according to a report by Fortune. Currently, a Twitter card for a news article or a blog post shows the headline and summary text (just on the web) along with the header image in the preview card of a post.
SpaceX is expanding its rideshare program with a new series of missions aimed at meeting the demand for launches to mid-inclination orbits. The new program, which was quietly announced at a space industry conference earlier this month, is the latest sign that SpaceX intends to take no prisoners in the small launch market.
Photo galleries of the cars shown at the 2023 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance
'Tis the season to wear all of the white.
A new interview with Palmer calls Jackson her "partner" and says it's "still business as usual" between them. So what about that breakup?
If you're an avid gardener or a lover of a manicured lawn, then you're most likely no stranger to the pains of weeding.
A 1992 Mazda MX-5 Miata in a Denver wrecking yard.
Jeep recalls 340,000 units across three model lines over faulty software. Grand Cherokee, Wagoneer, and Compass from the 2021 to 2024 model years affected.
The 76ers reportedly plan to retain the 10-time All-Star.
Beamer, a no-code platform to build tools for measuring and monitoring product engagement, last week announced that it received a $20 million investment from Camber Partners, Beamer's first outside round of funding. Newly appointed CEO Satya Ganni says that the proceeds will be put toward building additional product lines targeted at product managers and marketers and driving the growth of Beamer's existing solutions. "With customers like Atlassian, Freshworks, Hotjar, MongoDB, Unbounce, CloudKitchens, Linktree and Zenefits, Beamer's mission is to help companies all across the globe build better products," he told TechCrunch via email.
The plush down alternative is encased in a soft, breathable sateen cover — get 35% off these 'cloud-like' winners while you can.
Follow UFC 292 with Yahoo Sports as two title belts are up for grabs at the top of the card when bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling meets Sean O'Malley and strawweight champ Zhang Weili defends her title versus Amanda Lemos.
Cruise, the self-driving car subsidiary of GM, has been asked to reduce its robotaxi fleet by 50% in San Francisco following a crash Thursday night with a fire truck. The California Department of Motor Vehicles, the agency that regulates the testing and deployment of autonomous vehicles in the state, requested the reduction in operations. The state agency said it is investigating "recent concerning incidents" involving Cruise vehicles in San Francisco.
Cruise will temporarily be deploying fewer autonomous vehicles in San Francisco while investigators are looking into "recent concerning incidents" involving its fleet
The Reds continue to dip into their promising farm system.
Viral beauty, fashion, kitchen gadgets, designer sunglasses and super cheap sheets are majorly marked down.
Affordability conditions also have been largely unchanged over the past six months, but that may be reversing.
James Harden got the NBA's attention when he ripped 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey.
Its secret ingredients (rosemary and mint) may help fight alopecia, according to Healthline.