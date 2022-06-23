San Francisco police release images of suspect after subway shooting that killed one

A day after a shooting incident on a train led to one person being killed and another injured, San Francisco police officials have launched a manhunt for “a person of interest” over the incident.

San Francisco police spokeswoman Kathryn Winters said the shooting is believed to be the first ever on board a train run by the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency – also known as Muni.

The shooting was reported on the Muni train between the two metro stations of Forest Hill and Castro, in the California city on Wednesday morning.

Releasing a still photo of a suspect from a surveillance camera, officials from the San Francisco police department on Thursday said the case remains an open and active investigation.

Police initially described the suspect as “an unknown race male wearing dark clothing and a hooded jacket” in an earlier statement on Wednesday.

On Thursday, police said investigators obtained video of the incident and released still images from the video that appeared to show a Black man wearing a dark-coloured jacket and pants with white shoes inside the train reportedly at the time the shooting occurred.

Photos showed the man carrying a red backpack and donning blue headphones, walking inside the train.

“The SFPD is releasing a still photo of the video, which is an image of a person of interest. The SFPD is asking this person to come forward and speak with investigators,” the police said in its Thursday statement.

Officers from the San Francisco unit responded to reports of shooting and reached the Forest Hill station but by the time they reached the spot, the train had already left the station, it said.

The train headed to the next stop, Castro station.

“Officers responded to Castro Station where they located two victims on a Muni train. Officers rendered aid and summoned medical attention,” the statement said.

On reaching the spot, police found a 70-year-old male victim who sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

However, a 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene despite first aid being administered by personnel from the San Francisco fire department, the statement added.

Police officials said the shooting was an “isolated” incident.

“The SFPD would like to assure community members and visitors that this incident appears to be isolated, and we do not believe is related to Pride festivities or was targeting any group or community,” the police said in a statement.