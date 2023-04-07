San Francisco police update on search for Cash App founder Bob Lee's killer

San Francisco police say investigators are working "tirelessly" to make an arrest after Cash App Founder Bob Lee died after pleading with 911 for help.

Lee died early Tuesday morning at around 2:30 a.m. in Rincon Hill, which is a neighborhood on the edge of the San Francisco Bay, according to police.

"We would like to express our deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Mr. Lee. There is no place for this kind of violent crime against anyone in our city," San Francisco Police Public Information Officer Adam Lobsinger said in a video update Thursday.

"We want to assure everyone that our investigators are working tirelessly to make an arrest and bring justice to Mr. Lee and his loved ones, just as we tried to do in every homicide that occurs in our city."

CASH APP FOUNDER BOB LEE DIED PLEADING WITH 911 FOR HELP: REPORT

Bob Lee, a Silicon Valley tech executive and the founder of Cash App, was stabbed to death in the early hours of Tuesday, April 4, 2023, according to authorities.

Lobsinger said that the investigation is in the early stages, and police aren't commenting on "the circumstances surrounding this horrific crime."

While police haven't publicly named a suspect, there's surveillance video from moments after the attack, according to the San Francisco Standard.

According to the report, surveillance video shows Lee stumbling on the sidewalk while holding his side before collapsing.

CASH APP FOUNDER BOB LEE MURDER: BUSINESS WORLD ‘IN SHOCK’

Cash App founder and tech exec Bob Lee, 43, was a father of two. He had recently moved from San Francisco to Miami, but suffered fatal stab wounds early Tuesday on a return to the California city.

Lee moved out of San Francisco to Miami last fall because of safety concerns and was recently on a trip to San Francisco.

Prior to leaving Silicon Valley, Lee addressed the increasing rise in hate crime against Asians.

"We need to make examples of the perpetrators: prosecute them as hate crimes to the full extent of the law," he tweeted.

Bob Lee in a picture posted on Twitter on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

People with information on Lee's death are being asked to call San Francisco's tip line at 1-415-575-4444.

Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.