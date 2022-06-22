San Francisco police searching for gunman who opened fire on commuter train

Police are searching for a gunman who allegedly opened fire inside a commuter train in San Francisco on Wednesday morning, fatally shooting one person and injuring another.

The gunman fired inside the Muni Metro Castro Station around 9:54 a.m., according to Raj Vaswani, an investigations commander with the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD).

Vaswani confirmed in a tweet one person was killed while another victim was recovering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Myrna Melgar, a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, tweeted the suspected gunman fled from the Castro station after shooting.

The Hill has reached out to the SFPD for further comment.

