San Francisco presses CPUC to halt Waymo, Cruise robotaxi expansions

Harri Weber
·1 min read
4
Image Credits: Cruise

California regulators gave Waymo and Cruise the OK last week to scale up their robotaxi services in San Francisco, but now it seems the city itself won't have it.

On Wednesday, San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu filed motions with the California Public Utilities Commission to pause the firms' plans to charge for robotaxi rides in the city at all hours. The San Francisco Chronicle first reported the news.

The arguments mirror many of the concerns brought to the CPUC by residents and city agencies; in a marathon hearing last Thursday, many residents insisted that robotaxis in their current form were too obstructive and unsafe to share roads with cyclists, human drivers and emergency responders.

In the days since the CPUC's green light, at least 10 driverless cars have reportedly stalled and blocked traffic, and one even drove right into wet concrete. TechCrunch has reached out to both companies for comment on the City Attorney's motions.

City Attorney Chiu's letter states, "San Francisco will suffer serious harms from this expansion of driverless AV operations that will outweigh any potential harms from a minimal delay in commercial deployment Cruise may experience."

The letter goes on to argue that the CPUC "failed to comply with the California Environmental Quality Act" when it green-lit the robotaxi expansions.

The story is developing — refresh for updates.

Recommended Stories

  • Cruise and Waymo score a win and a surprising deal between electric aircraft rivals

    All eyes were on San Francisco this week as critics and supporters of deploying self-driving cars on public roads awaited a vote from the California Public Utilities Commission. Tl;dr: it was a win for the autonomous vehicle industry. If you haven't been following, the CPUC approved the last remaining permits to Cruise and Waymo, giving the two companies the green light to offer commercial robotaxi services across San Francisco 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

  • Cruise and Waymo win robotaxi expansions in San Francisco

    In a win for the autonomous vehicle industry, California regulators have given the green light to Cruise and Waymo to offer commercial robotaxi services across San Francisco 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The commission voted 3-1 in support of the expansions; Commissioner Genevieve Shiroma cast the sole "no" vote. The California Public Utilities Commission's (CPUC) votes in favor of the AV companies come in spite of mounting opposition from residents and city agencies that have urged caution and a more incremental approach to expansion.

  • California regulators to decide the future of Cruise and Waymo

    The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is scheduled Thursday to make a high-stakes vote that will determine the commercial future for autonomous vehicle technology companies Cruise and Waymo — not to mention any other AV company with aspirations to launch commercial robotaxi services in the state. Cruise and Waymo already offer limited commercial services in San Francisco. If the CPUC grants Cruise and Waymo its final permits, the two companies will be able to charge for all rides, expand hourly operations and service area, and add an unlimited number of robotaxis to their fleets.

  • Waymo and Cruise get approval to offer 24/7 paid robotaxi rides in San Francisco

    The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has voted 3 to 1 in favor of allowing the companies to expand their driverless services.

  • Cruise begins testing self-driving vehicles in Atlanta

    Cruise said Monday it has started testing its self-driving vehicles in Atlanta as the company continues its ambitious plan to launch its robotaxi service in multiple cities. The announcement confirms previous reporting by TechCrunch that Atlanta would be the next city to see Cruise vehicles on public roads. Today we begin our initial testing across the city and we can’t wait to see what each neighborhood has to offer.

  • Waymo puts the brakes on self-driving trucks program

    Waymo is tapping the brakes on self-driving trucks and shifting most of its capital, resources and talent to one commercial bet: ride-hailing. The move, which was announced Wednesday in a company blog post, comes six years after Waymo first tested its autonomous vehicle system in Class 8 trucks. The company emphasized the decision was driven by the commercial opportunities in applying its autonomous vehicle technology to ride-hailing.

  • Waymo pushes back its self-driving truck efforts to focus on ride hailing

    Waymo is downplaying its autonomous trucks in favor of making robotaxis a success.

  • Philadelphia Eagles 2023 NFL Preview: Jalen Hurts emerged as a star, and they will be good for a while

    The Eagles won the NFC, and it seems like that was just the beginning.

  • 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III' will include the series' biggest zombies map ever

    Activision has revealed more details about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. The game will have the biggest CoD Zombies map to date, including "an open-world PvE extraction survival experience." The sequel will also debut with modernized versions of every original 'Modern Warfare 2' (2009) multiplayer map.

  • Britney Spears and Sam Asghari split: Is he contesting the prenup? How protected is her $60M fortune? Here's the latest.

    Britney Spears and Sam Asghari wed in June 2022. He reportedly gets $1 million every two years they are married, but might contest the prenup.

  • Wonder Brands’ pivot to acquiring e-commerce infrastructure pays off

    Wonder Brands, an acquirer of e-commerce brands in Latin America, announced today the closing of $15.5 million in Series A funding. This enables the Mexico City-based company to expand into South America. Nazca and IDB Invest, the private sector arm of the Inter-American Development Bank Group, co-led the round and were joined by existing and new investors CoVenture, Silvercircle, Korify Capital, Infinitas Capital and GBM Mexico.

  • Intel's modernization strategy could face setback with end of $5.4B Tower deal

    In 2021, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger announced a comprehensive modernization strategy he dubbed IDM (integrated device manufacturing) 2.0. In a 2022 article, we described Intel's new approach this way: IDM 2.0 involves a three-pronged approach to semiconductor manufacturing: Intel’s network of global factories, use of third-party capacity and building out Intel Foundry Services, moving the company beyond simply producing Intel-branded chips, but helping meet the growing needs for custom chips. As part of that shift, Intel announced plans to acquire Tower Semiconductor, an Israeli chip manufacturer, for $5.4 billion in February 2022.

  • French hairpins are everywhere right now, and yes, you need one

    These pretty pins will help you create an easy, elegant hair look.

  • Easiest movie night ever: This mini projector for iPhone is $75 — that's 60% off

    'It stays outside all summer': Don't miss this steal of a deal — you can save a whopping $125.

  • Warrant allowing raid on Kansas newspaper withdrawn due to 'insufficient evidence'

    Questions remain over the legality of last week’s raid on the Marion County Record, which was investigating the new town police chief.

  • WhatsApp adds support for HD photos, says HD video coming 'soon'

    WhatsApp is getting an upgrade that will allow users to share HD photos through the messaging app, according to an announcement shared by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on his Instagram broadcast channel and via a Facebook post. Earlier this summer, users spotted the option available through the Android beta version of WhatsApp and the TestFlight app on iOS, suggesting a public launch was nearing. WhatsApp says this choice was made to ensure that sharing photos remains fast and reliable.

  • Watch this nightstand be given a new life

    Follow along as we use burlap, a wood trim, and a fresh paint job to give this bleak nightstand a new life. The post Watch this nightstand be given a new life appeared first on In The Know.

  • Walmart CFO on gaining high-income shoppers: 'This is not your grandfather's Walmart'

    Walmart's refresh is inviting in a new wave of customers, according to the company's C-suite.

  • CISA says hackers are exploiting a new file transfer bug in Citrix ShareFile

    Hackers are exploiting a newly discovered vulnerability in yet another enterprise file transfer software, the U.S. government’s cybersecurity agency has warned. The agency warned that the flaw poses “significant risks to the federal enterprise,” and mandated that federal civilian executive branch agencies — CISA included — apply vendor patches by September 6. Citrix first released a warning about the vulnerability back in June.

  • The fight over mailbox access to abortion pill could be headed to Supreme Court

    A US appellate court said the FDA wasn't authorized to allow expanded access to the abortion medication but upheld the agency's original approval of the drug.