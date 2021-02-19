San Francisco programmer found dead after vanishing on home CCTV footage

Gustaf Kilander
Christopher Woitel was found dead in a crawl space above his bathroom after being gone for five weeks. (San Francisco Police Department)
Christopher Woitel was found dead in a crawl space above his bathroom after being gone for five weeks. (San Francisco Police Department)

A San Francisco programmer has been found dead after vanishing on his home CCTV footage five weeks ago.

Christopher Woitel was found by police during a search of his home in a three-foot-high crawl space above his bathroom that was hidden from plain view, police say.

Fire officials had to cut into the ceiling to retrieve the 50-year-old's body. He was first reported missing by his mother on 13 January, who had not heard from him since 9 January. Investigators say Mr Woitel most likely accessed the crawl space from the roof and not from inside his apartment. Police say no sign of forced entry was found in his home and that no foul play is suspected. The cause of death has not been announced and is subject to a medical examination.

CCTV footage showed Mr Woitel entering his apartment on 8 January, but never showed him leaving. During some time before his disappearance, he had been sending family and friends paranoid messages about the Capitol riot in Washington, DC on 6 January. He said he wanted to escape to the mountains. The messages stopped in the afternoon of 9 January, Mission Local reported.

Childhood friend Mark Guarino told Mission Local that Mr Woitel was "inquisitive, adventuresome and, as a voracious reader, very smart".

He added: “At a very young age, he showed compassion for the vulnerable, including animals, and it was a quality that continued into adulthood. He was a gentle soul with a very big heart. Everyone who knew him remembers him fondly. He will be missed.”

Mr Woitel was someone neighbours knew they could ask for help with computers and other technical issues. One of those neighbours, Hargan Nelson, said Mr Woitel helped him get medical care when one of his kidney's failed before the pandemic lockdown of March last year. Mr Woitel rode with Mr Nelson in the ambulance and stayed with him at the hospital.

Mr Nelson told Mission Local: “I would have died if it weren’t for him. I owe him my life.”

Other neighbours say Mr Woitel often helped out homeless residents in the area, getting them food and letting them use his shower. His younger brother Michael said that he was "a very giving soul” and added that: “He’s definitely a guy you’d want in your corner if you ever wanted someone there for you."

Police say they searched the apartment on 12 and 15 February, but Mr Guarino was frustrated with the inaction of the police when speaking to TooFab, claiming that the police first searched the apartment on 15 February.

He said: "It wasn't an extra search. It was just a search. They didn't search until this week, so it wasn't extra. They just didn't do anything until this week."

Saying that he didn't know why police were slow to investigate, Mr Guarino told TooFab: "Friends of mine, who have experience with other stories in the area, have said that Chris was gay and that one of the persons questioned was homeless, and maybe those were two factors that the police have been slow to react on."

He added: "Maybe if Chris was an executive with a tech company out there they would have responded quickly? I really don't know."

Saying that Mr Woitel's family was "devastated and really frustrated," he continued: "That's the frustrating thing, his body had been sitting there for so long. It seemed natural just to search the building... and it didn't happen until Monday. He could have been buried by now."

The Independent has reached out to the San Francisco Police Department for comment.

Read More

San Francisco loses ‘super star city’ status after a mass exodus during pandemic, according to economic ranking

San Francisco sues schools, cites high of suicidal students

San Francisco sues its own school district to reopen classes

Famed San Francisco private eye Palladino dies after attack

San Francisco school board votes to rename dozens of schools – including Washington and Lincoln

Recommended Stories

  • The FDA Just Said You Can Stop Doing This to Avoid COVID

    There are a lot of public health measures you're told to follow to keep yourself safe from COVID, so anytime a precaution can be struck from the list, there's a sense of relief. For the time being, you do need to keep wearing your mask, social distancing, and avoiding crowds, but the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has just said that you can drop one COVID precaution because it's not actually helping you. Keep reading to find out which coronavirus mitigation measure you can ditch, and to make sure you're staying safe, If You See This on Your Mask, the FDA Says Toss It Immediately. You don't need to be overly cautious with food and packaging. At the beginning of the pandemic, many people wore gloves when handling their packages and avoided eating takeout for fear of getting COVID. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) squashed the theory that you could easily catch coronavirus from surfaces months ago. Per CDC guidelines, "Currently, there is no evidence that food is associated with spreading the virus that causes COVID-19" and "the risk of infection by the virus from food products, food packaging, or bags is thought to be very low."However, people have continued to disinfect their deliveries and fret over food. The FDA and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) just teamed up to address this concern. On Feb. 18, the agencies released a statement reminding people that they don't need to be overly cautious with food and packaging out of a fear of contracting COVID. "Consumers should be reassured that we continue to believe, based on our understanding of currently available reliable scientific information, and supported by overwhelming international scientific consensus, that the foods they eat and food packaging they touch are highly unlikely to spread SARS-CoV-2," the statement reads. And for precautions you should be aware of, Don't Do This Until a Month After Your COVID Vaccine, Experts Warn. Food and food packaging are highly unlikely to spread COVID. The statement cited the sheer number of COVID cases—more than 100 million—which have not demonstrated any evidence that food or food packaging was the source of transmission. "Given that the number of virus particles that could be theoretically picked up by touching a surface would be very small and the amount needed for infection via oral inhalation would be very high, the chances of infection by touching the surface of food packaging or eating food is considered to be extremely low," the statement notes. And for more on coronavirus transmission, This Is Where You're Most Likely to Catch COVID, New Study Says COVID is primarily transferred from person to person. The statement goes on to point out that "it's particularly important to note that COVID-19 is a respiratory illness that is spread from person to person, unlike foodborne or gastrointestinal viruses, such as norovirus and hepatitis." While these other viruses can infect people via contaminated food, experts believe the chances that COVID can do that are extremely remote. And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter. You also shouldn't worry too much about disinfecting surfaces to prevent COVID. While it can't hurt to disinfect the surfaces in your home frequently, you don't have to do it on account of COVID, experts say. According to the CDC's guidelines, "it is possible that a person could get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or eyes." However, they say, "touching surfaces is not thought to be a common way that COVID-19 spreads."During a Dec. 28 interview with NPR, Emanuel Goldman, PhD, a microbiologist at Rutgers University, said disinfecting surfaces isn't doing much to keep you safe from coronavirus because the infectious matter that helps spread COVID "decays very quickly." Goldman went on to say, "In hospitals, surfaces have been tested near COVID-19 patients, and no infectious virus can be identified." And for more precautions you can abandon, The CDC Says You Don't Have to Do This Anymore Once You're Vaccinated.

  • Cloris Leachman Died of a Stroke and COVID Was a Contributing Condition: Medical Examiner

    Cloris Leachman died on Jan. 27 at the age of 94

  • If You're Taking This Supplement, Stop Now, FDA Says

    A popular supplement has been pulled from the market after it was discovered that the pills may contain actual prescription medication. On Feb. 16, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that one company known for its supplements had issued a voluntarily recall on a large number of its capsules due to the potential contamination. Read on to discover if you could be at risk for an adverse reaction, and if you're clearing out your medicine cabinet, know that If You're Using This OTC Medication, Stop Now, FDA Says. Adam's Secret supplements may be contaminated with prescription male enhancement drugs. Adam's Secret voluntarily initiated the recall of two kinds of its supplements: Adam's Secret Extra Strength 1500 tablets and Adam's Secret Extra Strength 3000 tablets. While the supplements in question are intended to be used as male performance enhancers, they may be contaminated with prescription medication ingredients that are not disclosed on the label. According to the recall notice, the Adam's Secret supplements may contain sildenafil and/or tadalafil, the two active ingredients in prescription erectile dysfunction medications Viagra and Cialis, respectively. Though both sildenafil and tadalafil are individually approved for use by the FDA, they're considered a new type of drug when combined with the other ingredients in the Adam's Secret supplements—one that hasn't been adequately tested for safety or efficacy. And for the latest recall news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. The added ingredients could cause serious medication interactions. The addition of sildenafil or tadalafil to the Adam's Secret supplements could pose serious health complications, particularly for individuals taking nitrate medication. Nitrates, which are commonly used in the treatment of blood pressure, heart disease, and diabetes, can interact with sildenafil and tadalafil in such a way that could dangerously lower blood pressure. And if you want to ensure your safety, beware that If You're Using This to Relax, the FDA Says Stop Immediately. They may also cause serious side effects even if you don't take other medication. According to the Mayo Clinic, tadalafil can cause a long list of side effects in otherwise healthy people, the most common of which include heartburn, stomach pain, indigestion, and belching, but can also include more serious conditions, like an irregular heartbeat, blindness, and sudden death, which is of course less common.For sildenafil, the more common side effects include bloody nose, muscle pain, headache, difficulty sleeping, or unusually warm skin. However, in rare cases, it's been linked to vomiting, depression, burning sensations in the chest, eye bleeding, sudden weakness, and migraines, among other issues. And for the side effects of the most popular medication out there right now, find out why The CDC Says These 3 Side Effects Mean Your COVID Vaccine Is Working. You need to stop taking the pills if you have them at home. The FDA reports that "Adamssecret.co is notifying its customers by email and is arranging for return of all recalled products." However, in the meantime, the agency recommends that if you have any supplements in your possession, stop taking them immediately and return them to the point of purchase. If you've taken the tablet and are experiencing any ill effects, the FDA says you should get in touch with a medical professional immediately. And for more products you're better off ditching, know that If You Have This Salad Dressing at Home, Get Rid of It, FDA Says.

  • Ted Cruz ‘left behind’ pet poodle, Snowflake, at ‘freezing’ Texas home during Cancun trip

    Security guard was reportedly looking after Republican senator’s dog during family’s Mexico vacation

  • Man found frozen to death in his recliner in Texas as winter storm death toll rises

    Abilene Fire Chief Cande Flores says three people have died this week due to frigid temperatures

  • Gorilla Glue Sales Spike Amid Viral Video of Woman Using Product on Hair

    Sales of Gorilla Glue have soared ever since the story of Tessica Brown, the woman who used the adhesive in place of hair spray, went viral.

  • 6 Children Injured, 1 in Critical Condition from Gas Explosion in the Bronx

    In total, nine people suffered injuries

  • Don't Do This Until a Month After Your COVID Vaccine, Experts Warn

    While the COVID vaccine has been proven to be safe, it doesn't come without warnings: You shouldn't take over-the-counter painkillers before getting the shot, and you shouldn't share a photo of your vaccination card after. Now, experts are warning people to avoid another routine activity for at least a month after getting the vaccine. Keep reading to find out what you should hold off doing post-vaccination, and for things you can do, Dr. Fauci Just Confirmed You Can Do This After Getting Vaccinated. The vaccine can mimic breast cancer signs during a mammogram, so don't get one right away. The Society of Breast Imaging just released a statement saying people who recently got a COVID vaccine may present axillary [in the armpit] lymph node swelling, which could mimic a sign of breast cancer. Since the axillary lymph nodes are near the outer breast, the sight of them swollen during a breast exam could easily raise concern. The statement detailed how professionals should document such an occurrence, and suggested people wait to schedule their appointment to prevent unnecessary worry.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), axillary lymph node swelling was found in both men and women during the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine trials. Swollen lymph nodes are a common immune response that occurs with various vaccines, including the flu vaccine, hepatitis vaccines, polio vaccine, and the tetanus vaccine, according to Forbes."The lymph system is your drainage system, and they respond to inflammation," explained hormone expert and founder of Revitalize Medical Group Tara Scott, MD. "Your underarm (or axillary lymph nodes) nodes are the ones closest to the arm—and to the breast—so they would be visible on a mammogram." And for more vaccine reactions to be aware of, The CDC Says These 3 Side Effects Mean Your Vaccine Is Working. Experts say to wait at least a month between getting your shot and getting a mammogram. "The recommendation is to wait at least one month after the second shot and to not get the mammogram in between shots," Scott said. In its statement, the Society of Breast Imaging also said that it would be wise to schedule a mammogram in advance of your vaccine. Doing this could also help put your mind at ease if a lump does form near your armpit after receiving the shot.If you can't get a mammogram appointment before your vaccine, the Society of Breast Imaging suggests waiting "four to six weeks following the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccination." And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter. However, don't delay your mammogram if you have reasons to be concerned. If you have a reason for concern or want to get something checked as soon as possible, don't delay your test. Jeffrey Hawley, MD, breast imaging radiologist at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, said patients "shouldn't put off getting their mammograms or COVID-19 vaccine—especially if it leads to a long delay or not getting screened at all."If you get a mammogram, just keep in mind that your COVID vaccine could impact the findings and alert your doctor that you recently got the shot. And for more on when you'll be able to get the vaccine, Biden Says This Is When You'll Easily Be Able to Get a Vaccine Appointment. If a test does come up with a swollen axillary lymph node, don't jump to conclusions. A mammogram isn't the only test that can catch a swollen axillary lymph node. "We are seeing unilateral axillary adenopathy on breast imaging, [such as] mammogram, ultrasound, and breast MRI after COVID-19 vaccinations are administered," Sunny Mitchell, MD, medical director of breast and women's services and director of breast surgery at Montefiore Nyack Hospital, told Forbes. "This is presenting in individuals with a history of breast cancer as well as no history of breast cancer." Mitchell said breast radiologists are using short-term follow-ups and repeated imaging to assess the situation before recommending a biopsy, in case the lump is related to the COVID vaccine.Rebecca Gamms, MD, breast radiologist at Hackensack Radiology Group/Hackensack University Medical Center, told Forbes they are "recommending a follow-up exam in 2-3 months to allow for the lymph nodes to return to normal." Additionally, to prevent this situation from occurring frequently, Gamms said they're adhering to the Society of Breast Imaging's recommendation to schedule mammograms either before or four to six weeks after a COVID vaccine. And for more on vaccine availability, This Is Who Can Get the Leftover Vaccine at Walgreens, CVS,&Walmart.

  • ‘A dumbass move’: Ted Cruz’s former aide attacks Cancun trip

    ‘This is gross, negligent, reckless incompetence,’ says former communications director of fiasco surrounding former boss

  • Pandemic restaurant closures produce glut of used equipment

    The pandemic’s heavy toll on the restaurant industry can be seen in Jose Bonilla Jr.’s cavernous warehouse, which is packed with industrial ovens, grills, mixers, refrigerators, dining tables and chairs. Bonilla’s family business, American Restaurant Supply in San Leandro, Calif., buys used appliances, furniture and other equipment when restaurants close in the San Francisco Bay Area. “We have an overflow of equipment that’s been coming in,” said Bonilla, whose family started the company more than 40 years ago.

  • Ted Cruz Admits Sean Hannity’s Defense of His Cancun Trip Is BS

    Fox NewsSen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) ran to the friendly turf of Fox News on Thursday night for his first post-Cancun TV interview, once again throwing his young daughters under the bus while letting Fox viewers know that he immediately had “second thoughts” as he escaped a frozen, powerless Texas for a tropical getaway.At the same time, Cruz was forced to admit that Fox News host Sean Hannity’s defense of his Cancun trip was not truthful.The Texas lawmaker has been on the receiving end of a blizzard of backlash over his tone-deaf decision to flee his home state in the middle of a catastrophic winter storm that has left dozens dead and millions without power, water, and heat. After hustling back home, Cruz attempted to soften criticism he abandoned the Lone Star State and said the impetus for the trip was his desire to be a loving father. “Whether the decision to go was tone-deaf, look, it was obviously a mistake, and in hindsight, I wouldn’t have done it. I was trying to be a dad,” the conservative senator said to reporters after returning to his house, all while a group of protesters yelled “Resign!” in the background.During his primetime interview with the Republican senator, Hannity attempted to stick to the same defense of Cruz that the Fox host had tossed out on his radio show earlier in the afternoon, insisting that the lawmaker was just “escorting” his daughters to Cancun and had always planned to head right back.“You went and you took your daughters to Cancun and you came back,” Hannity declared. “I think you can be a father and be the senator of Texas all at the same time and make a round-trip, quick drop-off, quick trip, and come home.”Prior to the interview, however, Cruz had already admitted that his initial statement suggesting he was just accompanying his children to Mexico for a single night and shooting back home the next day was not true.The senator’s admission followed reports that he was always scheduled to stay through the weekend and had only booked a return flight home Thursday morning after the scandal broke. Gleeful texts leaked on Thursday evening revealing that Cruz’s wife Heidi planned the getaway with neighbors earlier this week because the Cruz house was “FREEZING.”Cruz went on to mildly correct Hannity over the length of his planned stay in Cancun after claiming he was working hard to get Texans answers over the power outages.“After a couple of days of the girls being really cold and it being in the teens in the 20s outside, our girls said ‘Look, school has been canceled for the week. Can we take a trip and go somewhere warm?’” Cruz said. “And Heidi and I, as parents, we said ‘Okay, sure.’”“And so last night I flew down with them to the beach and then I flew back this afternoon,” he added. “I had initially planned to stay through the weekend, but as I was heading down there, you know, I started to have second thoughts almost immediately because the crisis here in Texas, you need to be here on the ground.”Hannity, meanwhile, continued to rally to Cruz’s defense, asserting that the coronavirus pandemic has shown us that you can work via “Zoom calls” and that Texans do not expect the senator to “go out there with a blowtorch and anti-freeze and get the wind turbines going.”The Fox host concluded the sympathetic interview with one final salvo to lessen the PR damage to the right-wing lawmaker.“There is always that double standard. You made the right call coming back. You also can be a father. There is also something called technology,” Hannity exclaimed. “I think there is a lot of sanctimony and politics being played in this Before he himself was called out for fleeing his state in its most dire hour of need, Cruz had repeatedly blasted other politicians vacationing during local and regional crises. Just two months ago, he lashed out at Austin Mayor Steve Adler for traveling to Mexico as COVID-19 raged.“Hypocrites. Complete and utter hypocrites,” Cruz tweeted at the time. “And don’t forget @MayorAdler who took a private jet with eight people to Cabo and WHILE IN CABO recorded a video telling Austinites to ‘stay home if you can... this is not the time to relax.’”Meanwhile, Cruz himself told the people of Texas just this past Monday not to “risk” travel during the deadly storm, calling on them to “keep your family safe and just stay home and hug your kids.”Two days later, he was jetting off to The Ritz-Carlton and the sunny beaches of Cancun.Sean Hannity and Right-Wing Media Rush to Defend Ted Cruz’s Cancun GetawayRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The majority of San Francisco residents aren't fleeing to Florida or Texas, new data shows - they're just becoming suburbanites

    While tech luminaries like Elon Musk or Keith Rabois might be moving to Texas and Florida, it seems that's not the case for most Bay Area residents.

  • Mercedes-maker Daimler eyes 2021 rebound

    Mercedes-maker Daimler sees a better year ahead. It said Thursday (February 18) that it was expecting big gains in sales and operating profit. The company also says that by the end of the year it will make up for a production shortfall caused by a shortage of chips. Though the silicon drought will crimp sales in the first quarter. The bullish outlook comes after Daimler confirmed full-year pretax earnings of almost 8 billion dollars. Strong demand in China is among the drivers now. Daimler's chief executive called the recovery there 'remarkable'. Mercedes sales in the country jumped 22% in the fourth quarter. Like rivals, Daimler is also racing to bring more electric vehicles to market. In 2020 its sales of electrified cars almost quadrupled on the year before. Thursday's news sent shares in the firm as much as 2.5% higher in early trading.

  • France bids for UNESCO recognition for baguette

    France's baguette may join UNESCO's list of cultural treasuresLocation: ParisThe Confederation of French Bakers has submitted an applicationfor the baguette to receive UNESCO’s "intangible heritage" markerrecognizing social practices and traditional craftsmanship methods(SOUNDBITE) (French) BAKER AND OWNER OF "LA PARISIENNE" BAKERIES, MICKAEL REYDELLET, SAYING:"Besides the fact that it is a noble product, it also represents 33,000 bakers (nationwide) who wake up every morning for this, and I think the recognition of this savoir-faire is very important, especially after the past year that we have lived through. We speak a lot about restaurateurs, but bakers have also suffered a big decrease in activity. So, this title could comfort bakers and encourage a coming new generation that we need."

  • Trump and Biden news - live: Fauci says ex-president ‘did terrible things’ as US rejoins Paris climate pact

    Follow for all the latest from the White House, Congress and Mar-a-Lago

  • FKA Twigs shuts down Gayle King's question about why she didn't leave Shia LaBeouf: 'I think we have to stop asking that question'

    FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf in December, claiming "relentless" emotional and physical abuse.

  • Texas weather crisis deepens Chinese belief they're 'on right path', says foreign ministry

    China's foreign ministry said on Friday that seeing the plight of Americans suffering in a severe winter storm that hit the state of Texas this week reinforced a belief among Chinese citizens that their country is "on the right path". Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments in response to a question from a state media journalist on calls by western countries for an investigation into alleged human rights abuses in its western Xinjiang region.

  • Mars landing: Excitement builds over new images from Nasa Perseverance rover

    The rover touched down successfully on Thursday in Mars' Jezero Crater.

  • Scientists, including Fauci, are facing off over whether to delay 2nd vaccine doses. Here's why the risk of more mutations from delaying shots may ultimately be worth it.

    Delaying second vaccine doses could save the lives of more-vulnerable people. The risk of more coronavirus mutations could be the price we pay.

  • Huge fire breaks out in Texas apartment building as fighters unable to get water from frozen hydrants

    Firefighters are bringing water in tankers to battle the blaze as hydrants froze